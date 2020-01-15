GBP/USD: Bulls look to test 1.3050 ahead of UK CPI

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • GBP/USD sustains the bounce above 1.3000.
  • Cable’s near-term technical outlook points to further upside.
  • UK annualized CPI seen steady at 1.5% in December.

GBP/USD looks to extend the bounce towards 1.3050 ahead of the UK CPI report, as broad-based US dollar weakness and bullish technical set up underpin the sentiment around the spot.   

As for Wednesday’s trading so far, the cable is consolidating the bounce from three-week lows of 1.2954 below the 5-DMA at 1.3034. The cautious market mood ahead of the US-China phase trade deal details release and thereafter the signing ceremony remains a drag on the US dollar across its main competitors.

Meanwhile, the latest comments from the UK PM Johnson, denying Scottish PM Sturgeon’s request to hold another Scottish independence referendum, also keeps a check on the pound’s recovery, as it further fuels Hard Brexit concerns. Further, poor UK GDP data combined with increased BOE dovish expectations could continue to weigh.

Looking ahead, the pair risks further gains, as suggested by the short-term technical set up. “To start with, the flag breakout seen on the 15-minute chart indicates the minor pullback from the overnight high of 1.3033 has ended and the rally from 1.2975 has resumed. The breakout has opened the doors for 1.3080 (target as per the measured move method)”, Omkar Godbole, FXStreet’s Analyst explains.

Moreover, a beat on the UK annualized inflation figures could bolster the GBP/USD recovery. However, the major is likely to be influenced by the USD dynamics, in the face of the US-China phase one trade deal signing due later today at 1630 GMT.

GBP/USD Technical levels to consider

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3030
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 1.3021
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3068
Daily SMA50 1.3022
Daily SMA100 1.277
Daily SMA200 1.2691
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3034
Previous Daily Low 1.2954
Previous Weekly High 1.3213
Previous Weekly Low 1.3013
Previous Monthly High 1.3515
Previous Monthly Low 1.2896
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3003
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2985
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2972
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2923
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2892
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3052
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3083
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3132

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD has regained some poise in the last 12 hours or so but is still trapped in a bearish channel amid the increasing fears of the EU-US trade war. The euro, however, may find some love if the Eurozone Industrial Production data blows past expectations.

GBP/USD looks to extend the bounce towards 1.3050 ahead of the UK CPI report, as broad-based US dollar weakness and bullish technical set up underpin the sentiment around the spot.

Forex Today: Gold cheers pre-US-China trade deal signing cautiousness; UK CPI on tap

Forex Today: Gold cheers pre-US-China trade deal signing cautiousness; UK CPI on tap

Heading into the much-awaited US-China phase one trade deal signing ceremony due later on  Wednesday at 1630 GMT, markets remained on the edge in Asia, as the safe-havens - gold and the yen drew bids.

US inflation reinforces the Fed neutral policy

US inflation reinforces the Fed neutral policy

Inflation in the US advanced less than forecast in December but the rise in the core average for the year was the highest in more than a decade. Fed rate policy not challenged by 2019 inflation.

 

USD/JPY remains depressed below 110.00, eyes US/China trade deal details

USD/JPY remains depressed below 110.00, eyes US/China trade deal details

USD/JPY has bounced-off 109.82 lows but remains below the 110 handle amid a cautious market mood, as all eyes remain on the US-China trade deal documents due to be released later on Wednesday, cited by the US Treasury Sec, Mnuchin.  

