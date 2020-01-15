GBP/USD Price Analysis: Prepped to extend Tuesday's bounce

GBP/USD's 15-min chart is reporting a flag breakout.

The hourly chart descending trendline has been breached.

The pair may rise to 1.3050, extending Tuesday's bounce from support near 1.2950.

GBP/USD looks set to extend Tuesday's bounce from the head-and-shoulders neckline support of 1.2954 as intraday charts are reporting bullish patterns.

To start with, the flag breakout seen on the 15-minute chart indicates the minor pullback from the overnight high of 1.3033 has ended and the rally from 1.2975 has resumed. The breakout has opened the doors for 1.3080 (target as per the measured move method).

Further, the hourly chart is reporting a double bottom breakout and an upside break of the descending trendline.

At press time, the pair is trading near 1.3025. A rise to 1.3050 or higher, if any, could be short-lived, as the 14-day RSI is holding below 50 and the descending (bearish) 5-day average is located at 1.3031.

15-minute chart

Hourly chart

Trend: Intraday bullish

Technical levels

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3023 Today Daily Change 0.0002 Today Daily Change % 0.02 Today daily open 1.3021 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3068 Daily SMA50 1.3022 Daily SMA100 1.277 Daily SMA200 1.2691 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3034 Previous Daily Low 1.2954 Previous Weekly High 1.3213 Previous Weekly Low 1.3013 Previous Monthly High 1.3515 Previous Monthly Low 1.2896 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3003 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2985 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2972 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2923 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2892 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3052 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3083 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3132



