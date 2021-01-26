GBP/USD bulls climbing into resistance territory ahead of the Fed

- GBP/USD defies gravity in a risk-on environment.
- Risk appetite is being supported by hopes of fiscal giveaway under Biden Administration.
The number of people out of work in the UK has risen to its highest level in nearly five years, with the services suffering the brunt of the job losses as pandemic restrictions weighed on economic activity.
In the three months to November, the UK unemployment rate of 5.0% beat the consensus (5.1%) but was still up on last month’s 4.9%
In total there are now 1.72mln people unemployed, the sharpest annual rise in 11-years.
However, risk appetite is being supported by hopes of a big fiscal giveaway under the Biden Administration which is weighing on the US dollar.
Also, US stocks and risk appetite have been elevated on the back of strong earnings reports.
In particular, Johnson & Johnson rose 3.6% after the drugmaker forecast 2021 profit above estimates and promised data from its widely watched coronavirus vaccine trial soon
Moreover, net GBP long positions built on the previous week’s surge and as analysts at Rabobank explained, ''optimists are hoping that the UK’s relatively rapid vaccine roll-out will weigh against the prospects of a negative Bank rate and support the country’s economic rebound.''
Nevertheless, reports that covid related restrictions will continue well into the spring, the analysts at Rabobank argued.
''A round of poor UK economic data has dampened enthusiasm for the pound in the spot market.''
Looking ahead, attention is squarely on the FOMC announcement tomorrow morning.
''Given the current loss of momentum in jobs growth and consumption, it is very difficult to see anything other than a dovish statement and press conference,'' analysts at ANZ bank said today.
''That may well perpetuate extended market consolidation in an environment where Biden’s reflationary ambitions are being delayed by Trump’s impeachment trial.''
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3737
|Today Daily Change
|0.0067
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49
|Today daily open
|1.367
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3622
|Daily SMA50
|1.3482
|Daily SMA100
|1.3226
|Daily SMA200
|1.2949
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3724
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3649
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3746
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.352
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3686
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3677
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3695
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3638
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3606
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3563
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3712
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3755
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3787
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD regains its poise ahead of inflation data
A weaker dollar helped AUD/USD surge towards the current 0.7450 region. Cautious persist ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s decision. Australian Q4 inflation in focus.
EUR/USD near weekly highs, bullish potential limited
EUR/USD trades around 1.2160, near its weekly high but still unable to advance despite the broad dollar’s weakness.
Stablecoins reserves hit new all-time high as investors prepare to re-enter the market
On January 10, 2021, the cryptocurrency market capitalization reached an all-time high of $1.11 trillion. Shortly after, Bitcoin suffered a major pullback and most coins followed suit. Many investors and analysts believe this could be a local bottom and a good opportunity to re-enter.
XAU/USD steadies above $1,850, key levels remain intact
The XAU/USD pair closed the first day of the week virtually unchanged at $1,855 and seems to be having a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction on Tuesday.
US Dollar Index: A breach of 90.00 exposes 2021 lows at 89.20
The inability of USD-bulls to push further north of recent tops in the 91.00 region in past sessions prompted sellers to return to the markts and shifted the attention to the potential continuation of the downtrend.