- On Tuesday, GBP/USD records minimal gains below the 1.2500 region.
- GBP/USD remains confined to the 1.2410-1.2600 range ahead of important Fed-BoE monetary policy meetings.
- GBP/USD Price Forecast: To remain downward pressured below 1.2600.
Amidst an upbeat market mood, as illustrated by global equities rising, the GBP/USD post modest gains, despite retreating from daily highs around 1.2567 towards the 1.2490s area, ahead of key monetary policy announcements by the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, the former on May 4, while the latter at May 5. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.2504.
A weak US dollar and high UK yields, a tailwind for GBP/USD
Wall Street’s record gains in the North American session. In the FX space, broad US dollar weakness keeps the greenback pressured, as shown by the US Dollar Index, falling some 0.20%, currently at 103.406. Meanwhile, high UK bond yields lifted Cable’s prospects though it failed to break the 1.2600 ceiling of the 1.2410-1.2600 range.
During the day, the UK economic docket featured April’s Manufacturing PMI, which was upward revised and came higher than the March reading. On Thursday, the Bank of England (BoE) would meet to decide its monetary policy. Money market futures expect a 25-bps interest rate increase, but some BoE members of late expressed “some” concerns regarding a slower pace of the UK economy, which has consumers suffering amid the worst cost-of-living squeeze in decades.
Regarding the US, the docket featured US Factory Orders for March, which grew by 2.2% m/m, higher than the 1.1% estimates. At the same time, March’s US JOLTs Job Openings came at 11.549M, beating expectations of 11M, showing the tightness of the US labor market.
Despite mixed US economic data, the Fed is expected to lift rates by 50-bps on Wednesday and could begin reducing its balance sheet by $95 billion. Also, money market futures have priced in additional 50-bps increases in June, July, and September meetings, which means that the Federal Funds Rate would be lying at 2.25-2.50% range by that time.
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The GBP/USD remains defensive, though price action in the last four trading sessions consolidated in the 1.2410-1.2600 area. The MACD indicator shows that downward pressure seems to wane as the histogram approaches zero. However, as long as the distance between the MACD-line and its signal-line remains aiming lower, some selling pressure remains, so the GBP/USD is skewed to the downside.
The GBP/USD first support would be 1.2500. A breach of the latter would expose April’s 29 daily low at 1.2445, followed by the YTD low at 1.2411.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2504
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.2494
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2893
|Daily SMA50
|1.3085
|Daily SMA100
|1.3294
|Daily SMA200
|1.3466
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2598
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2473
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2842
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2411
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3167
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2411
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2521
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.255
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2446
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2397
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2321
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.257
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2646
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2695
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
