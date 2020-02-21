GBP/USD: Boris bounce may not enough for the pound

GBP/USD has recovered after upbeat UK PMIs and some dollar weakness. Brexit and coronavirus headlines may shape trading in additional data, Yohay Elam from FXStreet briefs.
Key quotes
“The ‘Boris Bounce’ is alive but not kicking – Markit's preliminary Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for February leaped to 51.9 points, indicating a return to growth in the beaten sector. The Services PMI came out at 53.3, a tad below 53.4 and also pointing to growth.”
“Sterling traders remain wary of Brexit, just over a week before official talks on future relations begin. Comments from both officials in Brussels – busy trying to fill the hole Britain leaves in the bloc's budget – and London, may move markets.”
“In the US, data continues beating expectations. The Philly Fed Manufacturing Index came out at 36.7 points in February, smashing estimates. Markit's PMIs are due out later on and may extend the positive trend.”
“Coronavirus concerns may also boost the safe-haven US dollar. Confusion about Chinese statistics has led investors to worry about its neighbors – Japan and South Korea. Seoul has reported over 200 cases, including one in a military base.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to hold onto German PMI related gains
EUR/USD has is battling 1.08, off the highs it reached as German Manufacturing PMI beat with 47.8 points, raising the eurozone averages. Coronavirus fears dominate markets.
GBP/USD tops 1.29 ahead of preliminary PMIs
GBP/USD is trading above 1.29, rising from the new 2020 lows. Brexit and concerns and dollar strength are behind the move. Markit's preliminary PMIs for February are set to trigger high volatility.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Consolidation process underway
The Crypto board continues to be immersed in an emotional leg-breaking, consistently punishing the emotional state of the traders with its continuous changes of direction.
Gold hits fresh seven-year high
Gold is flashing green for the fourth straight day and is currently trading at $1,624, the highest level February 2013. The anti-risk yellow metal continues to draw bids from retail investors and hedge funds despite the headwinds from other markets.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.