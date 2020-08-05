GBP/USD: Benefits from the dollar suffering reach its end

GBP/USD rise due to dollar weakness may have reached its limits. Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXStreet, sees this point as a potential selling opportunity. What’s more, the UK's issues with coronavirus and international relations may weigh on sterling.
Key quotes
“Hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine are on the rise, with Novavax being the latest pharma firm to present promising results. Another positive development is that talks between Republicans and Democrats are making progress – potentially unleashing more stimulus than previously expected.”
“Market optimism may come to a test shortly, with two significant data releases that provide hints toward Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls report. First, ADP's private-sector labor market figures are projected to show a smaller increase in positions – only around one million – a slower recovery. The second figure is a forward-looking one – the ISM Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index. Investors will likely shrug off an upbeat headline figure and focus on the employment component. Is America still hiring? The parallel figure for the smaller manufacturing sector fell short of estimates.”
“In the UK, the recent increase in coronavirus cases is worrying – and the government is coming under increased scrutiny. Ministers are on the defensive while the unsettling situation potentially resulting in another lockdown of London – could limit new action. Moreover, there is no news on the international front, like Brexit, US-UK trade talks, and relations with China have yet to improve.”
“The next significant event is the BoE's rate decision due early on Thursday. While the ‘Old Lady’ is set to leave rates unchanged, hints about QE – pound-positive – and negative rates will be closely watching.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.19 amid mixed US data
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.19, extending its gains after ADP's private-sector report badly misses expectations with an increase of only 167,000 jobs in July. The greenback had already been falling with yields. The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI beat with 58.1.
XAU/USD bulls unstoppable, renews life-time highs near $2040
With ‘buy the dips’ emerging as the main underlying theme behind the gold price action so far this week, the bulls flex their muscles further to record fresh all-time highs near $2040.
GBP/USD trades well above 1.31 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is advancing towards this month high at 1.3169, recovering as the dollar retreats. The UK government is under scrutiny for its management of the virus crisis. US Services PMIs are eyed. The ADP NFP missed with 167K.
ETH/BTC on retreat, BTC recovery gains traction
ETH/BTC has topped at $0.03528 on Tuesday and retreated to $0.03448 by the time of writing. The cross has lost about 1% since the start of the day. The RSI on a daily chart reversed to the downside, signaling that the price is ready for a correction from overbought territory.
WTI hits fresh two-week highs near $42.50 ahead of EIA data
WTI (futures on Nymex) extends its winning-streak into the third straight day on Wednesday, as the bulls challenge the July high of $42.51.