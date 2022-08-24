- GBP/USD sinking as the US dollar perks up in the wake of higher yields.
- Focus turns to the Fed again, but US data this week will play a key role.
GBP/USD is back under pressure in Tokyo as the US dollar gathers pace in its correction following the poor data that sent it off a cliff in the New York session. At the time of writing, the cable is trading at 1.1815 and down around 0.1% after falling from a high of 1.1838 to a low of 1.1813 so far in the session.
Firstly, the UK PMI readings were mixed in August, with the manufacturing reading falling to a two-year low and the service reading down slightly but above expectations. The pound remains in the hands of the Bank of England which is expected to raise interest rates by another 50 basis points at its Sept. 15 meeting. However, the focus is turning to the Federal Reserve again.
The US dollar was mixed against its major trading partners early Tuesday ahead of key data events this week, including the release of manufacturing and services PMIs for August, although turned out to be the nail in the coffin for the greenback. The S&P Global flash composite purchasing managers index (PMI) for August fell to 45 this month, the lowest since February 2021.
The data made it clear that demand for services and manufacturing continues to weaken in the face of inflation and tighter financial conditions. A reading below 50 indicates a contraction in activity. Markets are also looking ahead to the second estimate of second-quarter growth data on Thursday, personal income and spending data for July on Friday, and frequent Federal Reserve comments from the Jackson Hole conference Thursday through Saturday. If we see more of the same from the forthcoming data this week ahead of the Jackson Hole, then the US dollar may continue to struggle in the face of a cooling demand-side economy.
However, there was a bid forced back into the greenback and US yields following a bullish 2-year Treasury auction in the US session:
- High yield 3.307%.
- Tail 1.4 bps vs a 6-month average of -0.3 bps.
- Bid to cover 2.49X vs 6-month avg of 2.59X.
- Dealers 23% vs a 6-month average of 17.4%.
- Directs 17.3 vs a 6-month average of 22.2%.
- Indirects 59.7% vs a 6-month average of 60.4%.
The demand from domestic and international buyers is far below a 6-month average which has seen the 2 and 10-year yields rally, supporting the US dollar.
Meanwhile, the main event of the Jackson Hole conference will be Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Friday. In the past, Fed chairs have used this annual speech to evaluate the current state of the economy and lay out a road map for monetary policy going forward. Analysts at TD Securities argued that with regards to the Jackson Hole that is coming up later this week, the Fed's Chair, Jerome Powell's speech ''will likely aim to reinforce the message that multiple, sizable hikes are still in the pipeline, and easing should not be expected to be on the horizon anytime soon.''
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1813
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|1.1837
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2079
|Daily SMA50
|1.2078
|Daily SMA100
|1.2343
|Daily SMA200
|1.286
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1878
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1717
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2148
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1792
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2246
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.176
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1817
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1779
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1744
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.165
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1583
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1904
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1971
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2065
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD seller’s return aim for 0.6900 amid recession, Fed fears ahead of US data
AUD/USD fades bounce off five-week low as market fears remain intact amid sluggish session. US data triggered US dollar pullback but fears surrounding China, recession join hawkish Fedspeak to favor pair bears.
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.0000 as focus shifts to US Durable Goods Orders
The EUR/USD pair is displaying back and forth moves in a narrow range of 0.9959-0.9972 in the early Tokyo session. The asset has turned sideways after a mild correction from 1.0012 and is expected to continue its lackluster performance.
Gold slides towards $1,730, US data, Jackson Hole eyed
Gold price returns to the bear’s radar after the previous day’s failure to recall buyers near the monthly low. Sour sentiment weighs on the XAU/USD prices after US data triggered recovery. Recession, hawkish Fed bets are the key catalysts favoring bears.
Axie Infinity: Is a $10 AXS Coin inevitable?
Axie Infinity price hints at an upcoming sell-off that investors should be aware of. Axie Infinity price currently trades at $14.71. A very strong bearish engulfing candle has presented itself as a result of the crypto sell-off that occurred on Friday, August 19.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!