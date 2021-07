GBP/USD: Bank of England’s expectations to put a floor under cable – CIBC

“As the UK moves towards a full stage 4 unlocking on 19 July (the final decision will be made on 12 July), the prospect of temporary bottlenecks and supply pressures are building. The rapid erosion of spare capacity, due to strong consumer led growth, potentially requires an earlier than expected response from policymakers. We expect the market to increasingly price in a rate reversal come May 2022. With BoE assumptions of a 10% rundown in post Covid excess savings now looking too conservative, expect the market to be forced to consider earlier than expected BoE action in 2022, putting a floor under Sterling versus the USD.”

“Upgraded inflation expectations will test the bank’s narrative that inflation is temporary, especially in the context of the warning from the now departed BoE Chief Economist Andy Haldane regarding the risks of CPI potentially reaching 4%, a move that could threaten to de-anchor inflation expectations.”

“We expect UK interest rate expectations to reflect macro dynamics as we look towards the August 5th BoE Monetary Policy Report (MPR). Heightened data sensitivity comes as the updated MPR is set to include upgrades to both growth and inflation expectations.”

The GBP/USD pair will trade at 1.39 during the third quarter and also at 1.39 by the first quarter of 2022 according to the forecast of analysts at CIBC. They point out the market will be forced to consider earlier than expected action from the Bank of England , supporting the GBP/USD.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.