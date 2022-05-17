GBP/USD balances below 1.2500 ahead of UK Inflation, Fed seeks price stability

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Join Telegram
  • GBP/USD is juggling in a 1.2484-1.2496 as investors await UK Inflation.
  • The annual UK CPI is seen at 9.1% against the prior print of 7%.
  • Pound bulls have strengthened on upbeat market mood and Employment data.

The GBP/USD pair is displaying back and forth moves in a narrow range of 1.2484-1.2496 in the Asian session as investors are on the sidelines ahead of the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures on Wednesday. As per the market consensus, the annual inflation figure is eyeing the rooftop. The yearly CPI figure is seen at 9.1%, potentially higher than the prior print of 7%. While, the annual core CPI would jump to 6.2%, against the former figure of 5.7%.

A higher reading of the UK inflation is compelling for more rate hikes by the Bank of England (BOE) in the next monetary policy meetings. It would be justified to state that BOE Governor Andrew Bailey could feature a jumbo rate hike to contain the inflation mess. The inflation looks sky-rocketing in the UK zone and the BOE needs to take certain quantitative measures to safeguard the paychecks of the households.

Meanwhile, the jobless claims in the sterling area have reduced sharply by 56.9k, higher than the expectations of 38.8k. Also, the monthly ILO Unemployment Rate has been improved to 3.7% than the consensus and prior print of 3.8%.

On the dollar front, the US dollar index (DXY) is hovering around 103.30 and is expected to scale lower amid an improvement in the risk appetite of the market participants. The odds of a jumbo rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in June are advancing sharply as the Fed is focusing to bring price stability sooner. Fed chair Jerome Powell has stated in Q&A at Wall Street Journal that inflation needs to get dropped in a ‘convincing’ way.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2489
Today Daily Change 0.0170
Today Daily Change % 1.38
Today daily open 1.2319
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2542
Daily SMA50 1.288
Daily SMA100 1.3198
Daily SMA200 1.3389
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.233
Previous Daily Low 1.2217
Previous Weekly High 1.2406
Previous Weekly Low 1.2155
Previous Monthly High 1.3167
Previous Monthly Low 1.2411
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2287
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.226
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2247
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2176
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2135
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.236
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2401
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2473

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends slump sub-1.0500 as panic returns

EUR/USD extends slump sub-1.0500 as panic returns

EUR/USD has accelerated its decline after the US opening, as fears are back. Several US institutes, Wells Fargo and S&P among other, downwardly revised growth forecasts, but expect inflation to remain high. Wall Street resumed its slump, wit the three major indexes sinking in the red.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trading near daily lows at 1.2371

GBP/USD trading near daily lows at 1.2371

The GBP/USD pair is under selling pressure, approaching the daily low posted after the release of UK inflation figures. US Treasury yields are down, as demand for safe-haven bonds returned.

GBP/USD News

Gold on the back foot below $1,820 amid rising US yields

Gold on the back foot below $1,820 amid rising US yields

Gold stays under modest bearish pressure on Wednesday and continues to trade below $1,820. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is holding above 3% in the early American session, making it difficult for XAU/USD to stage a rebound.

Gold News

Why Ethereum price at $600 seems more plausible than $3,000

Why Ethereum price at $600 seems more plausible than $3,000

Ethereum price is in a tough spot despite the recent crash and indicates that a further downtrend is on the cards. The case for a bullish trend will only be revived after ETH produces a higher high from a macro perspective.

Read more

UPST ricochets 23.5% higher on management promises

UPST ricochets 23.5% higher on management promises

Upstart Holdings (UPST) stock shot up 23.5% on Tuesday to $46.66 after Upstart's annual shareholder meeting affirmed shareholders' interests on two separate fronts.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures