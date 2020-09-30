GBP/USD remains in the red, down -0.3% to 1.2825, while Wednesday's 4-hour chart is painting a mixed picture. Resistance is seen at 1.2870 whereas support awaits the cable at 1.2805, Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXStreet, reports.
Key quotes
“GBP/USD's positive momentum on the 4-hour chart is diminishing and it continues struggling with the 100 Simple Moving Average. On the other hand, the 50 SMA seems to support cable.”
“Support awaits at 1.2805, which was a swing high last week, followed by 1.2765, which cushioned it earlier in the month. The next levels to watch are 1.2710 and 1.2675.”
“Resistance is at 1.2870, the daily high, followed by the weekly high of 1.2935. Further above, 1.30 and 1.3040 await GBP/USD.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
