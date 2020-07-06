GBP/USD: All about coronavirus, time for another fall

GBP/USD extends Friday’s recovery gains from 1.2438 amid broad US dollar weakness to 1.2496 as registers 0.13% gains. For the week ahead, after markets cheered the Nonfarm Payrolls, America's coronavirus situation and Brexit talks will likely continue weighing on cable and could turn into another ‘dead cat bounce,’ FXStreet’s analyst Yohay Elam reports.
Key quotes
“Chief EU Negotiator Michel Barnier and his British counterpart David Frost will meet and try to iron out differences on the EU's demand for a ‘level playing field’ – keeping EU regulations after the Brexit transition period expires in 2021. In return, Brussels will grant easy access to its single market. Many expect talks to heat up only after the summer and closer to the deadline, so that may have to wait for another week.”
“Investors will examine UK coronavirus cases, which are going in the right direction – down. If infections increase due to the current opening, it may take time to see it in the chart. Nevertheless, as long as it falls, sterling will receive support.”
“Americans are celebrating 244 years to the founding of the country in a less-than-festive atmosphere as COVID-19 rages. Daily figures from Florida, California, Texas, and also smaller states will likely move markets.”
“The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI is set to extend its recovery in June, following the footsteps of the manufacturing sector. The publication tends to have greater weight when it is published ahead of the Non-Farm Payrolls but is of interest also now.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured as German data disappoints, market optimism fades
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.13, off the highs. German industrial output rose by only 7.8% in May, below expectations. Optimism about China's recovery faded and US coronavirus cases remain worrying.
AUD/USD falls to 0.6950 as Melbourne put under lockdown
AUD/USD is retreating to around 0.6950 after Melbourne was put under a strict six-week lockdown following an outbreak of COVID-19. The RBA left rates unchanged as expected.
Gold: Bullish bias intact while above critical $1777 support
Gold consolidated the recent bullish momentum and remained within a striking distance of the seven-year highs of $1789.28 reached last week. The bulls seemed undeterred by the risk-on rally in the global stocks amid underlying COVID concerns. A test of $1800 mark on the cards?
GBP/USD battles 1.25 amid speculation about UK fiscal stimulus
GBP/USD is trading just under 1.25 ahead of UK Chancellor Sunak's appearance in parliament, amid speculation about fiscal stimulus. Concerns about Brexit and US coronavirus are in play.
WTI eases from two-week top ahead of API stockpile data
WTI stays depressed while extending pullback from $40.83. Coronavirus woes battle economic optimism in China, US summer driving demand slows. Saudi Arabia hikes selling price, another explosion reported in Tehran. API data, risk catalysts will be in the spotlight.