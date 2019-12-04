GBP/USD: a move to 1.3070 looks out of reach so far – UOB

According to FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable is expected to advance beyond 1.30 but a test of 1.3070 looks unlikely for the time being.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We detected the improved underlying tone yesterday and highlighted that GBP ‘could test the 1.2980 resistance’. We added, ‘the next resistance is at 1.3000 followed closely by last month’s top at 1.3012’. The subsequent GBP strength exceeded our expectation as it popped above last month’s peak and touched 1.3014 before easing off slightly. While the rapid rise appears to be running ahead of itself, it is too soon to expect a pullback. From here, the current advance in GBP could extend towards 1.3040 before a more sustained more sustained pull-back can be expected. On the downside, support is at 1.2975 followed by 1.2955.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “GBP edged a couple of pips above last month’s peak of 1.3012 as it touched 1.3014 during NY hours. Despite the relatively strong daily closing (1.2998, +0.44%), upward momentum has not improved by all that much. While GBP appears to ready to move out the recent sideway-trading phase, lackluster momentum suggests 1.3070 many not come into the picture so soon. On the downside, a breach of 1.2925 (‘strong support’ level) would indicate the current mild upward pressure has eased.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.11 amid the risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11 as hopes for an imminent Sino-American trade deal fade. The US economic calendar is packed with top-tier events.
GBP/USD battling 1.30 amid steady opinion polls
GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, just off the highs. Opinion poll toward the December 12 elections continue showing a considerable lead for the Conservatives.
Forex Today: Trump's trade wars weigh on sentiment, Boris holds lead, critical US data eyed
Trade tensions remain high after President Donald Trump's comments on Tuesday that a deal may await after the November 2020 Presidential elections. Moreover, the tariffs planned for December 15 are still intact.
Gold hits fresh monthly tops near $ 1485 amid mounting US-China risks
The bulls regain poise in early European trading, offering a fresh lift to Gold, as it now flirts with four-week highs of 1482.81 amid a risk-off market profile.
USD/JPY finds buyers near 108.50 despite risk-off
USD/JPY holds the lower ground just ahead of the midpoint of the 108 handle, as the JPY bulls take a breather amid US-China trade and political tensions led risk-off market profile. The focus stays on trade updates and US data.