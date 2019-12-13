GBP underpinned in the short-term before moving lower – Nordea

Morten Lund, analyst at Nordea Markets, points out that GBP has rallied on the back of the election result, sending EUR/GBP lower to levels around 0.829.
Key Quotes
“Given our expectations of a divorce deal being ratified before 31 January 2020, we expect the GBP to be somewhat underpinned the next month or so. Hereafter, however, we see clear downside risk for the GBP, as focus then switches to the phase two negotiations concerning the more important and probably also more difficult future trade relationship.”
“Furthermore, we do not think the economy will see a big investment boom after a potential divorce deal has been ratified, with key figures continuing to be sluggish. As such, our view on the sterling is more in line with the option market, which is clearly positioned for downside GBP risk in 2020.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battling with 1.1180 ahead of US Retail Sales
The EUR/USD pair is up on hopes the US and China will sign phase one of a trade deal before the day is over. US down ahead of Retail Sales, foreseen up by 0.5% in November.
GBP/USD corrects further from 19-months tops, pierces 1.3400
The GBP/USD pair keeps correcting from a 19-month high of 1.3515, now trading below the 1.3400 level. Conservatives secured 364 seats, more than enough for UK PM Johnson to get his Brexit deal through Parliament.
Financial Big Brother is coming, but Bitcoin will remain
Central banks move quickly looking to oversight all payments. Greece could impose sanctions if digital means are not used in at least 30% of payments. Once inside the crypto ecosystem, governments have little capacity for financial censorship.
Gold: Steadily climbs to session tops, upside seems limited
Gold extended the overnight rejection slide from 100-day SMA resistance and witnessed some follow-through selling during the Asian session on Friday.
GBP/USD corrects further from 19-months tops, pierces 1.3400
The GBP/USD pair keeps correcting from a 19-month high of 1.3515, now trading below the 1.3400 level. Conservatives secured 364 seats, more than enough for UK PM Johnson to get his Brexit deal through Parliament.