GBP remains vulnerable - Westpac

GBP remains vulnerable - WestpacBy Sandeep Kanihama
PM May has survived her immediate post- conference leadership challenge, but remains vulnerable as Brexit talk tensions and a lowering of growth projections as the autumn budget approaches are likely to weigh on GBP, according to Tim Riddell, Research Analyst at Westpac.
Key Quotes
“Recent data firmer than expected, but the details still raise concerns over the pressures on household finances. BRC’s retail sales survey showed a concentration on essentials and forward indicators bode caution. However, production data was firm. Next week’s Sep. CPI may show signs of peaking (markets expect Oct. to mark the high) but still leave MPC (2 Nov) poised to withdraw some of the post-Brexit-vote accommodation.”
“Brexit uncertainty and erosion of govt’s financial margin for manoeuvre into the autumn budget are likely to keep GBP capped with ranges likely to have already been established for this month in both EUR/GBP and GBP/USD.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.