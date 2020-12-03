GBP Price Analysis: A a break of critical 1.3514 exposes low volume nodes to 1.3820

- GBP/USD bulls take on higher highs towards critical monthly resistance.
- A break of monthly resistance opens prospects of a rally to the 1.38 levels through low volume nodes.
In a follow-up to the prior session's analysis, GBP/USD Price Analysis: 2 bearish scenarios, 1 bullish, the pound has note played out according to either of the bearish scenarios.
Instead, the price has extended deeper into the supply zone with on-going Brexit and US stimulus noise.
The prospects of a bearish weekly close are now slimmer as we draw towards the final sessions of the week.
However, the prospects remain technically bearish for cable and bullish for the greenback, according to the DXY.
The DXY is printing fresh lows but it is now testing the weekly support area where a bullish correction would now be expected.
Still, if cable can get above 1.3514, the monthly resistance, then there are low volume nodes all the way to 1.3820.
Meanwhile, bears will be waiting patiently for a bearish structure to form below 1.3514 before setting up for a short.
Monthly chart
Daily chart
If the US dollar manages a rebound, then bears will be looking for cable to form bearish structure.
4-hour chart
From a 1-hour perspective, a bearish opportunity could already be in the making:
A correction to the 38.2% Fibonacci could encourage sellers.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD continues to grind higher
AUD/USD trades around 0.7450, a fresh 2020 high as investors keep selling the greenback. Mixed US data failed to impress ahead of the Nonfarm Payroll report.
USD/JPY: Bearish bias across Monthly, Weekly charts
USD/JPY trapped between daily support and resistance against bearish backdrop. Yen is under pressure across the longer-term time frames and is trending within a weekly channel to the downside.
Gold fades upside momentum towards $1,850 amid mixed catalysts
Gold prices ease from $1,842.36 as risk-on dwindles. The yellow metal rose to the nine-day high the previous day as the US dollar weakness, coupled with the market optimism, favored the bulls.
WTI bulls ignore downbeat comments from Russia’s Novak, eye $46.00
WTI wavers near the upper end of one-week-old bullish flag. The black gold remains positive on a daily basis while taking rounds to the November month’s high, also the highest since March. Risk-on mood, US dollar weakness favor the commodities, US employment data awaited.
Extra week of Black Friday!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!