GBP/NZD Price Analysis: Bulls with eyes on a daily correction

- GBP/NZD bulls stepping back to the table on the 4-hour time frame.
- Bearish bets will be back in play once the daily correction is complete.
GBP/NZD is in the hands of the bulls again on the lower time frames in what is expected to be a correction of the latest daily bearish impulse.
On a longer-term basis, there is still plenty of room to go to the downside before the price meets the demand zone.
The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates where the next high probability opportunities are from a bullish perspective and then bearish on completion of the daily correction.
Monthly chart
The monthly chart shows that the price is well on its way into an accumulation area which has proven to be strong support and for where the market would be expected to hold.
Weekly chart
The weekly chart shows the price has been rejected at resistance and is therefore expected to continue into the monthly support zone.
Daily chart
As illustrated, the overextended M-formation's downside impulse could be due for a correction and to at least a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, or even to where the 50% mean reversion meets the prior support structure.
4-hour chart
From a 4-hour perspective, the price is indeed stalling and could therefore be in the throes of the daily correction to the upside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD flirts with 0.7800 after US showdown probed 34-month top
AUD/USD reverses pullback from 0.7820, holds gains around multi-month top, up for the third consecutive day. Jon Ossoff wins Senate elections in Georgia, Trump urges supporters to go home in peace despite stolen elections. Aussie Trade Balance for November, ISM Services PMI to decorate the calendar.
GBP/USD consolidates just above 1.3600 handle as markets watch events on Capital Hill
GBP/USD has been consolidating in recent trade just to the north of the 1.3600 after closing Wednesday trade with small losses. The pair traded largely as a function of the US dollar.
Gold bears testing the bullish commitments at critical support
Gold prices correcting the downside bearish impulse. The daily chart shows that the price has been held up at the 10-day moving average and the 61.8% retracement level of the extended W-formation's bullish impulse.
Why fX, stocks shrugged off capitol chaos
Equities and currencies traded sharply higher on Wednesday, seemingly unfazed by the chaos on Capitol Hill and in some ways, encouraged by the Blue wave. For the first time in 10 years, it appears that Democrats will have control of the House.
US Dollar Index: A move to 89.00 is shaping up
The pessimism surrounding the dollar remains well and sound early in 2021, with DXY dropping to new lows in the 89.20 area on Wednesday.