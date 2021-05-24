GBP/NZD Price Analysis: Bears seek downside test of 61.8% Fibo

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • GBP/NZD bears pressuring bullish commitments at a key confluence of support. 
  • The daily chart's structure meets the hourly structure. 

GBP/NZD is testing a dynamic support line with  downside target 90 pips below for a restest of prior daily highs and the following illustrates such prospects:

Daily chart

There is a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement confluence with the prior resistance that would be expected to hold on the first attempt. 

Hourly chart

With that being said, the bears will need to take control below the hourly support structure and the 21-EMA prior to getting on board. 

There could be a restest of the counter trendline from which bears would achieve a discount in pursuing the daily target. 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

