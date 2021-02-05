GBP/NOK Price Analysis: Bulls seeking a price extension for 1:3 R/R

- GBP/NOK's bulls have resurfaced in a large daily spike.
- There is strong support from a long term perspective that gives rise to bullish prospects.
GBP/NOK has finally broken structure to the upside and printed a fresh high from where a correction would be expected.
This gives rise to a swing trading opportunity derived from the following top-down analysis.
Monthly chart
From the monthly perspective, there is very strong support from which the price would be expected to rise from, again.
Weekly chart
The weekly chart offers a conflicting scenario given that the wick is supposed to be filled on a lower time frame, yet resistance is apparent from prior price action.
Nevertheless, considering the wick has already penetrated the resistance zone, liquidity may already be drying up in this area which would enable the price to glide on through from a daily perspective.
Daily chart
The price rallied on Thursday which has cleared grounds for an opportunity on the 4-hour chart below.
4-hour chart
The 4-hour chart offers a 1:3 risk to reward set up with a stop placed deep below the structure, expected to hold, and a target beyond the recent highs.
The buy limit is not far off from the current spot price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
