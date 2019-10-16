GBP/JPY technical analysis: Struggles between 7-month-old trendline, 200-day SMA

- GBP/JPY steps back from the late-May top, downward sloping resistance line since mid-March.
- Sellers await downside break of 200-day SMA amid overbought RSI conditions.
In addition to the failure to rise beyond multi-month old falling trend line, overbought conditions of 14-bar Relative Strength Index (RSI) also trigger the GBP/JPY pair’s pullback to 138.87 during Wednesday’s Asian session.
Sellers await the downside break of the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of 138.72 to enter while targeting July month high of 137.80.
However, pair’s declines below 137.80 might not refrain from challenging 135.65/75 area including tops marked in late-July and September.
On the upside, pair’s sustained trading beyond a downward sloping trend line since mid-March, at 139.30, could escalate the run-up to 140.00 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the downside since March month, at 140.35.
During the pair’s further rise above 140.35, late-May tops nearing 141.80 will be on the bulls’ radar.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Trend: pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|138.83
|Today Daily Change
|2.16
|Today Daily Change %
|1.58%
|Today daily open
|136.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|133.43
|Daily SMA50
|131.42
|Daily SMA100
|133.54
|Daily SMA200
|138.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.18
|Previous Daily Low
|135.5
|Previous Weekly High
|137.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.42
|Previous Monthly High
|135.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|126.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|134.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|139.08
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears weekly highs as risk-on returns
The EUR/USD pair was dragged higher by a soaring Pound, now hovering around 1.1040. The market is all about sentiment, and this last dependent on Brexit and the US-China trade relationship.
GBP/USD pulls back from multi-month top amid mixed Brexit news
With Brexit tensions on paramount, GBP/USD awaits confirmation of recent rally while taking a step back to 1.2760 amid the initial Asian trading session on Wednesday. DUP, Tory and Irish members seem to dislike the UK PM’s Brexit deal.
USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range below mid-108.00s
The prevalent risk-on mood weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status and extended support. A sharp fall in the US bond yields undermined the USD and failed to impress bullish traders.
Gold slumps to $1,480 area on Brexit hopes
The troy ounce of the precious metal continued to weaken in USD terms in the American trading hours as markets cheered reports claiming that the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom (UK) are closing in on a draft Brexit deal that could be announced before the end of the day on Tuesday.
Cryptos: Incumbents don't know to play well
The Libra project led by Facebook remains on track despite the first defections. Those who have abandoned the project are mostly payment gateways. Bitcoin's lack of tone weighs on Ethereum's mood.