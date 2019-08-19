GBP/JPY technical analysis: Short-term support-line limits pullback inside a week-long rising wedge

- GBP/JPY rests on three-day-old support-line inside a week-long rising wedge formation.
- Either side break of 129.75 or 128.70 becomes the key.
GBP/JPY rests on an immediate rising trend-line as it trades near 129.27 during the early Asian session on Tuesday.
While a break of the three-day-old support-line, at 129.20 now, can drag prices to the short-term rising wedge support of 128.70, pair’s further downside will confirm the bearish technical pattern and can drag the quote towards last week's low of 126.55.
However, 127.50 and 126.80 could offer intermediate halts during the pair’s south-run.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of 129.75 negatives the bearish formation and can trigger fresh run-up to 130.00 round-figure.
It should also be noted that 130.30 and 130.65 will entertain buyers past-130.00 breakout.
GBP/JPY hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
-
- R3 131.24
- R2 130.41
- R1 129.8
- PP 128.97
-
- S1 128.36
- S2 127.53
- S3 126.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
