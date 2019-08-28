GBP/JPY technical analysis: Intraday slump below 129.00 handle sets the stage for additional weakness

- The GBP/JPY cross failed to capitalize on the recent recovery move beyond the key 1.3000 psychological mark and witnessed some aggressive selling during the early European session on Wednesday.
- News that the UK government has already initiated plans to delay parliamentary proceedings for about five weeks revived fears of a no-deal Brexit and exerted some heavy downward pressure on the GBP.
Given that the cross on Monday broke below a short-term ascending trend-channel - forming a part of a bearish continuation flag chart pattern - the near-term set-up remains tilted in favour of bearish traders and support prospects for the resumption of the near-term depreciating move.
With technical indicators on the daily chart still holding in the bearish territory, sustained weakness below the overnight swing lows - around the 129.00 round figure mark - further reinforces the bearish set-up amid persistent Brexit-related uncertainties and reviving safe-haven demand.
The cross now seems vulnerable to head back towards testing weekly lows support near the 128.20-128.00 region before eventually dropping to test the 127.60-50 intermediate support, the 127.00 round figure mark en-route multi-year lows support near the 126.55 region.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery beyond the 129.00 handle now seems to confront some fresh supply near the 129.25 region, which if cleared might trigger a short-covering move and assist the cross to make a fresh attempt towards conquering the 1.30 round figure mark.
GBP/JPY 4-hourly chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|128.94
|Today Daily Change
|-1.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.79
|Today daily open
|129.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.17
|Daily SMA50
|132.94
|Daily SMA100
|137.22
|Daily SMA200
|140.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|130.39
|Previous Daily Low
|129.01
|Previous Weekly High
|130.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|128.26
|Previous Monthly High
|137.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|131.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|129.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|129.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|129.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|128.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|127.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|130.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|131.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|131.95
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
