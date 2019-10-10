GBP/JPY technical analysis: Intraday positive move stalls near descending trend-channel resistance

Gains some follow-through traction and adds to the overnight modest uptick.

Sustained move beyond 200-hour SMA needed to confirm any bullish bias.



The GBP/JPY cross to gain some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday and recover further from one-month lows set earlier this week. Bulls, however, struggled to capitalize positive momentum and the uptick stalled near a resistance marked by the top end of a three-week-old descending trend-channel.



The mentioned hurdle coincides with 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 135.75-130.43 recent leg down, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. This is closely followed by 200-hour SMA resistance near the 131.90 region, which if cleared will pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move.



Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have been gaining bullish traction over the past 24-hours but are yet to catch up on 4-hourly/daily charts. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained break through the mentioned barrier before positioning for a move towards 38.2% Fibo. level around the 132.40-45 region.



On the flip side, the 130.80 horizontal zone now seems to protect the immediate downside, which if broken might accelerate the fall towards the key 130.00 psychological mark.

GBP/JPY 1-hourly chart