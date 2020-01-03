GBP/JPY Technical Analysis: Bulls struggling near 141.20-30 confluence support

- GBP/JPY remains under some heavy selling pressure for the second straight session.
- The technical set-up might have already shifted back in favour of bearish traders.
The GBP/JPY cross remained under some heavy selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Friday and dropped back closer to multi-week lows set last Monday.
The cross is currently hovering around confluence support comprising of 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 130.42-147.96 August to December positive move and 50-day SMA.
The mentioned support also coincides with the previous multi-week-old trading range resistance, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have again started gaining negative traction and support prospects for an extension of the ongoing depreciating move.
Some follow-through selling below the 141.00 handle will reaffirm the bearish outlook and set the stage for a slide towards challenging the key 140.00 psychological mark.
The downward momentum could further get extended towards testing strong horizontal support near the 139.15-10 region, also marking 50% Fibo. level support.
GBP/JPY daily chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|141.23
|Today Daily Change
|-1.41
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.99
|Today daily open
|142.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|143.19
|Daily SMA50
|141.56
|Daily SMA100
|137.43
|Daily SMA200
|137.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|144.2
|Previous Daily Low
|142.27
|Previous Weekly High
|144.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.28
|Previous Monthly High
|147.96
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.28
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|143
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|143.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|141.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|141.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|139.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|144.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|145.73
