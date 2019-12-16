GBP/JPY Technical Analysis: 61.8% Fibonacci questions pullback from 200-week EMA

- GBP/JPY nosedives after failing to provide a clear break of 200-week EMA during the previous week.
- Sellers await the break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 2018 top to 2019 bottom.
- Bullish MACD confronts nearly overbought RSI.
GBP/JPY plummets to 145.20, after making the intra-day low of 145.09, during the early Asian session on Tuesday.
The pair surged to a nine-month high after the United Kingdom’s (UK) ruling Conservatives won the general elections. Even so, the quote failed to register a weekly closing beyond 200-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA), now at 146.06.
Read: GBP/USD drops to sub-1.3300 area amid Brexit concerns
While nearly overbought conditions of 14-bar Relative Strength Index (RSI) favors further pullback of the pair, bullish signals from 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicates further strength of prices.
As a result, sellers are looking for entry below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the year 2018 year to 2019 trough, around 145.00, ahead of targeting March month low near 143.70.
On the contrary, a weekly closing beyond 146.06 level comprising a 200-week EMA could propel the pair’s run-up towards the yearly top nearing 148.90.
GBP/JPY weekly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|145.41
|Today Daily Change
|-0.49
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34%
|Today daily open
|145.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.82
|Daily SMA50
|139.96
|Daily SMA100
|135.53
|Daily SMA200
|138.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|147.96
|Previous Daily Low
|143.69
|Previous Weekly High
|147.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|142.48
|Previous Monthly High
|141.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|139.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|146.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|145.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|143.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|141.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|139.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|148.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|150.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|152.29
