GBP/JPY Technical Analysis: 61.8% Fibonacci questions pullback from 200-week EMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/JPY nosedives after failing to provide a clear break of 200-week EMA during the previous week.
  • Sellers await the break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 2018 top to 2019 bottom.
  • Bullish MACD confronts nearly overbought RSI.

GBP/JPY plummets to 145.20, after making the intra-day low of 145.09, during the early Asian session on Tuesday.

The pair surged to a nine-month high after the United Kingdom’s (UK) ruling Conservatives won the general elections. Even so, the quote failed to register a weekly closing beyond 200-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA), now at 146.06.

Read: GBP/USD drops to sub-1.3300 area amid Brexit concerns

While nearly overbought conditions of 14-bar Relative Strength Index (RSI) favors further pullback of the pair, bullish signals from 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicates further strength of prices.

As a result, sellers are looking for entry below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the year 2018 year to 2019 trough, around 145.00, ahead of targeting March month low near 143.70.

On the contrary, a weekly closing beyond 146.06 level comprising a 200-week EMA could propel the pair’s run-up towards the yearly top nearing 148.90.

GBP/JPY weekly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 145.41
Today Daily Change -0.49
Today Daily Change % -0.34%
Today daily open 145.9
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 141.82
Daily SMA50 139.96
Daily SMA100 135.53
Daily SMA200 138.21
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 147.96
Previous Daily Low 143.69
Previous Weekly High 147.96
Previous Weekly Low 142.48
Previous Monthly High 141.86
Previous Monthly Low 139.32
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 146.33
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 145.32
Daily Pivot Point S1 143.74
Daily Pivot Point S2 141.57
Daily Pivot Point S3 139.46
Daily Pivot Point R1 148.01
Daily Pivot Point R2 150.13
Daily Pivot Point R3 152.29

 

 

