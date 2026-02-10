Ripple (XRP) trades under pressure, with immediate support at $1.40 holding at the time of writing on Tuesday. A recovery attempt from last week’s sell-off to $1.12 stalled at $1.54 on Friday, leading to limited price action between the current support and the resistance.

Despite support at $1.52, XRP is down over 1.5% intraday. On the upside, institutional investors continue to lean into risk while the retail market exhibits potential stability.

XRP ETFs post modest inflows

Inflows into US-listed XRP spot ETFs totaled $6.3 million on Monday, bringing the cumulative inflow to $1.23 billion, and net assets under management to $1.04 billion. Institutional investors have continued to lean into XRP ETFs, marking four consecutive days of inflows.

XRP ETF flows | Source: SoSoValue

lat week, XRP ETFs accumulated $39 million in total inflows through Friday. As reported, total inflows into XRP-related investment products averaged $63.1 million last week. The cumulative assets under management stand at $2.6 billion as of Friday, according to CoinShares.

Digital asset flows | Source: CoinShares

Meanwhile, the XRP derivatives market remains weak, as reflected in futures Open Interest (OI), which stabilised at $2.50 billion on Tuesday, up from $2.47 billion the previous day. Stability in the derivatives market suggests that traders are holding onto their open positions, while a steady increase would support a bullish outlook in XRP as investors lean into risk.

XRP Futures Open Interest | Source: CoinGlass

Traders are facing fewer liquidations of leveraged positions, as only $1.38 million in long positions and approximately $263,000 in shorts have been wiped out on Tuesday. For context, $59 million in long positions and $11 million in shorts were liquidated on Thursday as headwinds intensified across the crypto market. Fewer liquidations extend a breather for investors who may want to increase exposure at lower price levels, anticipating short-term rebounds.

XRP liquidation data | Source: SoSoValue

Technical outlook: Assessing XRP’s short-term market structure

XRP is trading above $1.40 support, but holds below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1.81, the 100-day EMA at $2.00 and the 200-day EMA at $2.18. The downward-slopping moving averages align with the overall bearish trend that continues to cap rebounds.

At the same time, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) stays below the signal line on the daily chart, prompting investors to reconsider seeking exposure. Meanwhile, the red histogram bars are contracting, suggesting that bearish momentum may be slowly easing. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 34 on the daily chart reflects subdued impulse without reaching oversold conditions.

For XRP to sustain recovery toward Friday's high at $1.54 and the 50-day EMA at $1.81, the RSI should steadily rise toward the midline.

XRP/USDT daily chart

Still, the descending trend line from $3.66 limits recoveries, with resistance at $2.15. As long as the price remains under these technical boundaries, the path of least resistance would stay lower, with targets at $1.25 (October 10 low) and Friday's low at $1.12.

Ripple FAQs What is Ripple? Ripple is a payments company that specializes in cross-border remittance. The company does this by leveraging blockchain technology. RippleNet is a network used for payments transfer created by Ripple Labs Inc. and is open to financial institutions worldwide. The company also leverages the XRP token. What is XRP? XRP is the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRPLedger. The token is used by Ripple Labs to facilitate transactions on the XRPLedger, helping financial institutions transfer value in a borderless manner. XRP therefore facilitates trustless and instant payments on the XRPLedger chain, helping financial firms save on the cost of transacting worldwide. What is XRPL? XRPLedger is based on a distributed ledger technology and the blockchain using XRP to power transactions. The ledger is different from other blockchains as it has a built-in inflammatory protocol that helps fight spam and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The XRPL is maintained by a peer-to-peer network known as the global XRP Ledger community. What blockchain technology does XRP use? XRP uses the interledger standard. This is a blockchain protocol that aids payments across different networks. For instance, XRP’s blockchain can connect the ledgers of two or more banks. This effectively removes intermediaries and the need for centralization in the system. XRP acts as the native token of the XRPLedger blockchain engineered by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)