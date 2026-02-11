Australian Dollar holds gains as China’s CPI rises in January

AUD/USD recovers its recent losses registered in the previous session, trading around 0.7090 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair remains stronger following the release of China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), which rose 0.2% in January from a year ago after arriving at an increase of 0.8% in December. The market consensus was for 0.4% in the reported period. Chinese CPI inflation arrived at 0.2% MoM in January, versus a rise of 0.2% prior, softer than the expectations of 0.3%.

Australia’s Westpac Consumer Confidence fell 2.6% month-on-month (MoM) to a 10-month low of 90.5 in February, weighed by a 25 basis-point rate hike, the first in over two years. Meanwhile, NAB’s Business Confidence Index edged up to 3 in January from a downwardly revised 2, marking its highest level since October.

The US Census Bureau reported Tuesday that US Retail Sales were flat at $735 billion in December, following a 0.6% rise in November and missing expectations for a 0.4% increase. On a YoY basis, Retail Sales rose 2.4%, while total sales for October–December 2025 increased 3.0% (±0.4%) compared with the same period a year earlier.

Traders will closely monitor the delayed US employment report for more hints about the US interest rate outlook. Markets expect the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) to show 70,000 jobs added in the US economy in January, while the Unemployment Rate is projected to remain steady at 4.4% during the same period.

Australian Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.00% 0.02% -0.18% -0.09% -0.20% -0.04% 0.01% EUR 0.00% 0.03% -0.20% -0.08% -0.19% -0.03% 0.02% GBP -0.02% -0.03% -0.23% -0.11% -0.21% -0.06% -0.00% JPY 0.18% 0.20% 0.23% 0.12% 0.01% 0.17% 0.23% CAD 0.09% 0.08% 0.11% -0.12% -0.11% 0.04% 0.10% AUD 0.20% 0.19% 0.21% -0.01% 0.11% 0.16% 0.21% NZD 0.04% 0.03% 0.06% -0.17% -0.04% -0.16% 0.05% CHF -0.01% -0.02% 0.00% -0.23% -0.10% -0.21% -0.05% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).