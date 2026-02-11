USD/CAD edges lower to near 1.3550 as crude oil prices rise, US NFP data in focus
- USD/CAD weakens to around 1.3550 in Wednesday’s early Asian session.
- A rise in crude oil prices and a shift in the BoC monetary policy expectations underpin the Canadian Dollar.
- The delayed US jobs data for January will take center stage later on Wednesday.
The USD/CAD pair trades in negative territory for the fourth consecutive day near 1.3550 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. Higher crude oil prices continue to underpin the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) against the Greenback. All eyes will be on the delayed US jobs data for January, which is due later on Wednesday.
US President Donald Trump threatened Iran with possible military attacks if Tehran does not accede to his demands on issues ranging from nuclear enrichment to ballistic missiles, per the Wall Street Journal. Persistent geopolitical risks could boost crude oil prices and provide some support to the commodity-linked Loonie. It is worth noting that Canada is a major oil-exporting country, and high crude oil prices generally have a positive impact on the CAD.
Furthermore, a shift in the Bank of Canada (BoC) monetary policy expectations might contribute to the CAD’s upside. The Unemployment Rate in Canada fell to 6.5%, the lowest since September 2024, Statistics Canada showed last week. This figure came in better than the expectations of 6.8%. This report has reduced the downside risk to Canada’s growth and policy outlook, narrowing expectations for aggressive BoC easing.
Traders will closely monitor the delayed US employment report for more hints about the US interest rate outlook. Markets expect the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) to show 70,000 jobs added in the US economy in January, while the Unemployment Rate is projected to remain steady at 4.4% during the same period. In case of stronger-than-expected outcomes, this could lift the US Dollar (USD) against the CAD in the near term.
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
