The EUR/USD pair is seen oscillating in a narrow trading band around the 1.1900 mark during the Asian session on Wednesday as traders opt to wait for the release of US monthly employment details before placing fresh directional bets.

Heading into the key data risk, the diverging interest rate paths between the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank (ECB) continue to act as a tailwind for the EUR/USD pair. The disappointing release of US Retail Sales figures on Tuesday lifted investors' expectations that the US central bank will lower interest rates multiple times this year. In contrast, the ECB has been on hold since ending a year-long run of rate cuts in June last year, and a surprisingly resilient growth has taken all pressure off the policymakers to provide any further support.

Meanwhile, concerns about the Fed's independence resurfaced after US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he might sue his newly selected Fed chair nominee, Kevin Warsh, if he didn’t lower interest rates. Furthermore, Fed Governor Stephan Miran noted that 100% central bank independence is impossible. This, along with the underlying bullish sentiment, keeps the safe-haven Greenback depressed despite hawkish comments from a duo of Fed officials, saying that they would prefer to hold rates steady for now because of concerns about inflation.

The aforementioned fundamental backdrop favors the USD bears and suggests that the path of least resistance for the EUR/USD pair is to the upside. Hence, any corrective slide could be seen as a buying opportunity and is likely to remain limited. Traders, however, might refrain from placing aggressive directional bets ahead of the crucial US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, which, along with the US consumer inflation figures on Friday, will be looked for cues about the Fed's rate-cut path. This, in turn, will drive the USD and provide a fresh impetus to the EUR/USD pair.