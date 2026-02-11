The USD/JPY pair remains on the back foot below mid-154.00s through the Asian session on Wednesday and looks to build on its heavy losses registered over the past two days. Traders, however, seem reluctant and might opt to wait for the delayed release of the US monthly employment details.

The popularly known US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, originally scheduled for early February, was delayed due to a partial federal government shutdown and is expected to show that the economy added 70K new jobs in January. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate is seen holding steady at 4.4%. This, along with Average Weekly Earnings, will play a key role in influencing the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy outlook, which, in turn, will drive the US Dollar (USD) and provide some meaningful impetus to the USD/JPY pair.

In the meantime, bets that the US central bank will lower borrowing costs two more times this year and concerns about the Fed's independence keep the USD close to an over one-week low, touched on Tuesday. In contrast, expectations that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s expansionary policies will boost the economy and prompt the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to stick to its hawkish stance continue to underpin the Japanese Yen (JPY). This, in turn, favors the USD/JPY bears and backs the case for a further near-term depreciating move.

That said, traders might opt to wait for a sustained break and acceptance below the 154.00 mark before positioning for deeper losses. Nevertheless, the broader fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the currency pair remains to the downside. Moreover, fears that Japanese authorities will intervene to support the JPY should keep the USD/JPY bulls on the sidelines and cap any meaningful recovery attempt from a one-and-a-half-week low, around the 154.00 neighborhood, touched on Tuesday.