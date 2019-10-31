GBP/JPY technical analysis: 61.8% Fibo, 138.15/25 restrict short-term declines

- GBP/JPY weakens from a two-week-old falling trend-line.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement triggered the pair’s bounce last week.
- 21-day EMA, three-month-old resistance-turned-support adds to the support.
Having reversed from eight-day highs, GBP/JPY declines to 139.71 during Friday’s Asian session.
The pair now seems to revisit 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of May-August south-run, at 138.91, while a confluence of 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and an upward sloping trend line since July-end, around 138.15/25, could restrict pair’s additional weakness.
In a case where sellers dominate below 138.15, July month high near to 137.80 might offer an intermediate halt to pair’s drop towards 50% Fibonacci retracement of 136.55.
On the contrary, pair’s rise beyond two-week-old resistance line, at 140.63 now, can take aim at the previous month high around 141.51 and May-end low close to 141.74 ahead of pushing bulls towards late-April bottoms close to 143.75.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Trend: pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|139.7
|Today Daily Change
|-71 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51%
|Today daily open
|140.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|137.26
|Daily SMA50
|134.15
|Daily SMA100
|133.81
|Daily SMA200
|138.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|140.52
|Previous Daily Low
|139.95
|Previous Weekly High
|141.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|138.87
|Previous Monthly High
|135.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|126.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|140.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|140.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|140.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|139.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|139.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|140.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|140.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|141.2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro’s best monthly advance in 21 months
This month the Euro is recording its biggest monthly advance since January 2018. The market is trading in a bear channel and is challenging the upper trendline. The bear trend remains intact as long as it stays below the 1.1414 swing high.
GBP/USD pulls back from multi-day top as traders gear up for month-start economics
With the last month proved to be the worst for the DXY since January 2018, greenback traders await month-start catalysts for fresh directions. In doing so, the pair, which rallied to the highest since Oct 22 the previous day
USD/JPY extends slide toward 108 on flight to safety
The USD/JPY pair came under strong bearish pressure during the European trading hours on Thursday as the resurfacing worries over the United States and China failing to reach a long-term trade deal weighed on the market ...
Gold has firmed on in the $1,500s again, supported by Fed/trade headlines
Gold is consolidating below the key $1,520s, over 1% higher on the day mind, and benefitting from a mixed reaction to the Federal Reserve's hawkish interest rate cut.
US October Manufacturing PMI Preview: Waiting for the China deal
The purchasing managers’ index is expected to rise to 48.9 in October from 47.8 in September and 49.1 in August. The prices paid index is projected to increase to 49.9 from 49.7.