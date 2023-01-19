- GBP/JPY is oscillating around 159.00 as investors await Japan’s inflation release for fresh cues.
- The cross surrendered BoJ’s unchanged policy-inspired gains after Kuroda’s commentary.
- Lower-than-projected UK inflation might not delight the BoE as the median rate is excessively skewed.
The GBP/JPY pair is displaying topsy-turvy moves around the critical hurdle of 159.00 in early Asia. The cross has shifted into a rangebound territory after a downside move from Wednesday’s high above 161.50. The asset witnessed a steep fall as GBP/JPY surrendered Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) unchanged policy-inspired gains despite dovish commentary from BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.
GBP/JPY surrendered gains at a decent pace when BoJ Kuroda, after keeping the interest rate at -0.10% and the 10-year Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) around 0% steady, commented that there is “no need to further expand bond target band.” He further added that Japan’s economy is still on the path towards recovery from the pandemic and the BoJ is aiming to achieve a 2% inflation target sustainably, stably in tandem with wage growth.
Meanwhile, analysts at MUFG claim that the Yen sell-off should prove temporary and reiterates a bullish outlook for the JPY in the year ahead on the grounds that the upcoming end to Governor Kuroda’s term at the end of April will continue to encourage speculation over a shift in policy under new leadership. They further added that “We expect market participants to remain skeptical over the sustainability of YCC policy settings.
Further guidance on the Japanese Yen will arise from the National Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which will release on Friday. As per the consensus, the annual headline CPI (Dec) is expected to accelerate to 4.4% vs. the former release of 3.8%. The core inflation that excludes oil and food prices is seen higher at 2.9% against 2.8% released earlier.
On the United Kingdom front, headline inflation softening to 10.5% from the expectations of 10.6% is not going to delight the Bank of England (BoE) as the current CPI is extremely far from the median rate. The street believes that BoE Governor Andrew Bailey might hike rates somewhat more than earlier expectations.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|158.73
|Today Daily Change
|-0.27
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|159
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|159.18
|Daily SMA50
|163.42
|Daily SMA100
|164.06
|Daily SMA200
|163.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|161.54
|Previous Daily Low
|157.35
|Previous Weekly High
|161.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|155.65
|Previous Monthly High
|169.28
|Previous Monthly Low
|157.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|159.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|158.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|157.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|155.12
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|152.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|161.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|163.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|165.42
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD tumbles further to near 0.6900 on downbeat Australian Employment data
The AUD/USD pair has extended its downside journey to near 0.6900 as the Australian Bureau of Statistics has reported weaker-than-projected Employment (Dec) data. Investors’ risk appetite has trimmed further as the S&P500 futures continued their downside journey.
EUR/USD approaches 1.0770 support within weekly bullish channel
EUR/USD stays pressured around 1.0790 amid the early hours of Thursday’s Asian session, after refreshing the nine-month high but posting a daily negative. In doing so, the major currency pair remains inside a weekly bullish channel, poking the 50-SMA immediate support as of late.
Gold rebounds towards $1,930 hurdle as US Dollar retreats amid mixed clues
Gold price picks up bids to pare the previous day’s losses, snapping three-day downtrend, as the US Dollar fails to defend the late Wednesday’s corrective bounce off the lowest level since May 31, 2022.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Assessing bullrun landing zones
Bitcoin price faces resistance at $22,000 and might be setting up for a steeper decline. BTC price begins to pull back as a profit-taking consolidation has brought calm to the buying frenzy witnessed throughout the month. To recap, the peer-to-peer digital currency is up 25% since Jan 1.
US retail sales weaken, driving further Dow losses
A second day of losses for the Dow comes as investors watch some worrying weakness in retail sales, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.