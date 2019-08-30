GBP/JPY stays under 130.00 after Japan’s data dump flashes mixed signals

- GBP/JPY remains below 21-day EMA as Japan’s data dump fails to please sellers.
- Political drama at the United Kingdom (UK) keeps the British Pound (GBP) under pressure ahead of the key next week.
GBP/JPY registers modest changes after UK’s GfK Consumer Confidence and Japan’s data dump while trading near 129.80 during the early Asian session on Friday.
Following a downbeat release of August month’s the UK GfK Consumer Confidence, -14 versus -12 expected, Japan’s Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI), Unemployment Rate, Industrial Production, and Retail Trade flashed mixed signals.
While better than expected 0.3% growth of July month Industrial Production of 1.3% and upbeat Unemployment Rate of 2.2% against 2.4% forecast portrayed the strength of the export-oriented economy, a match of 0.7% forecast by the August month Tokyo Core CPI (YoY) and downbeat figures of Retail Trade, -2.0% compared to -0.8% expected seemed negative for prices.
Despite witnessing a bit of risk-on, mainly due to China’s readiness to wait for September talks before practicing latest tariffs on the US goods, the pair remained under pressure on Thursday as the UK policymakers raged over the Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson’s ability to prorogue the Parliaments.
Even if major market attention will be given to the trade/political news amid a lack of major data/events, Japan’s Housing Starts and the UK’s credit data will offer intermediate trade opportunities.
Technical Analysis
A daily closing beyond 130.00 comprising 21-day exponential moving average (EMA) becomes a trigger for the GBP/JPY pair’s run-up to the monthly high of 130.71 whereas a rising trend-line since August 12, at 128.84 now, acts as near-term key support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Oversold RSI can challenge triangle break
Failure to extend bounce beyond monthly’s triangle support presently drags EUR/USD to 1.1051 during the Asian session. The quote now aims to revisit August 01 low of 1.1027 whereas 1.1000 round-figure could question further declines.
GBP/USD: On the back foot below short-term key resistance
GBP/USD stays under near-term key resistance-confluence as it takes the rounds to 1.2185 by early Friday's morning session in Asia. The pair holds below 10-day EMA, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.
USD/JPY: Bulls in charge as risk appetite returns
USD/JPY is steady on the open while risk-appetite dictates the trajectory again, with a more optimistic view over the trade wars following a series of positive headlines coming out of both the US and China and subsequent media channels.
Gold awaits fresh clues to challenge $1520/18 support-confluence
Following its slump to fresh weekly low, Gold remains mostly stable at around $1,528 during Asian morning on Friday. Expectations of US-China trade tussle slowdown recently dragged the bullion.
EU Inflation Preview: ECB’s aggressive stimulus coming and nothing can change that
Central banks from around the world, all have one common mandate: to keep inflation under control. The European Central Bank already announced stimulus coming to boost growth.