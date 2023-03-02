GBP/JPY snaps two-day losing streak below 164.00 amid firmer yields, BoE vs. BoJ divergence

- GBP/JPY picks up bids to print the first daily gains in three.
- Hawkish comments from BoE’s Bailey versus BoJ officials’ defense of easy money policy recall buyers.
- Yields remain firmer amid inflation woes and keep GBP/JPY bulls hopeful.
- G20 headlines, comments from central bankers eyed for clear directions.
GBP/JPY teases buyers while picking up bids to 163.80 during early Thursday, following a two-day downtrend, as firmer yields join monetary policy divergence between the Bank of England (BoE) and the Bank of Japan (BoJ).
The cross-currency pair’s latest rebound could also be linked to the market’s anxiety ahead of the Group of 20 (G20) meeting as the latest headlines from the New York Times (NYT) suggest a possible rift between the US and China at the key event. “China is urging the start of peace talks, and some Group of 20 nations could support that idea when they gather in India, but U.S. officials argue Russia would not negotiate in good faith,” said the news.
Elsewhere, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields rose to the highest levels since early November 2022 by poking the 4.0% mark whereas the two-year counterpart rallied to the June 2007 levels by piercing the 4.90% mark at the latest. The jump in the US Treasury bond yields suggests the market’s fears of inflation and recession, which in turn probed bulls on Wall Street and weigh on S&P 500 Futures of late. It should be noted that the Japanese yen often traces the US Treasury bond yields.
It should be noted that the hawkish comments from BoE Governor Andrew Bailey contrast with those from the BoJ’s board member Junko Nakagawa to offer additional strength to the GBP/JPY recovery. BoE Governor Bailey said on Wednesday that some further increase in bank rates may turn out to be appropriate but added that nothing is decided, as reported by Reuters. On the other hand, BoJ’s Nakagawa said that an easy monetary policy is important for the time being, as it supports the economy.
Talking about the data, February’s Jibun Bank Manufacturing Japan and S&P/CIPS Manufacturing PMI for the UK improved a bit from their initial forecasts but remained below the 50.0 level differentiating the expansion from the otherwise in activities. Recently, Japan’s Capital Spending grew 7.7% during the fourth quarter (Q4) versus 9.8% previous readings and 2.8% market forecasts.
Moving on, updates from the G20 could join central bankers’ comments to entertain the GBP/JPY traders amid a likely sluggish day due to the light calendar.
Technical analysis
Wednesday’s Doji candlestick joins the GBP/JPY pair’s sustained trading above the 200-DMA, around 163.40 by the press time, to underpin the bullish bias for the quote.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|163.79
|Today Daily Change
|0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|163.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|160.97
|Daily SMA50
|160.19
|Daily SMA100
|163.64
|Daily SMA200
|163.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|164.51
|Previous Daily Low
|162.87
|Previous Weekly High
|163.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|161.17
|Previous Monthly High
|166.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|156.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|163.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|163.89
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|162.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|162.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|161.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|164.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|165.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|166.15
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.0600 after US data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined below 1.0600 in the early American session on Thursday. After the data from the US showed that Unit Labor Costs increased at a stronger pace than expected in Q4, the US Dollar gathered strength against its rivals.
GBP/USD extends slide below 1.1950 amid renewed USD strength
GBP/USD continued to stretch lower and declined below 1.1950 on Thursday. Upbeat employment-related data releases from the US seem to be providing a boost to the US Dollar in the second half of the day and weighing on the pair.
Gold retreats to $1,830 as US yields push higher
Gold price lost its traction and declined toward $1,830 in the early American session on Thursday after having recovered to $1,840 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2% on the day above 4%, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot.
Will Elon Musk’s master plan for sustainable energy kick off a rally in green cryptocurrencies?
Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter recently announced a plan for sustainable energy for everyone on the planet. This could fuel a narrative of sustainability among crypto market participants and fuel a rally.
CRM jumps to highest level in 11 months
Salesforce (CRM) stock blasted off 15.3% in Thursday's premarket to $193 after the equity market swooned for the software giant's raised guidance during its earnings call late Wednesday.