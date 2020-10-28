- A combination of factors prompted some follow-through selling around GBP/JPY on Wednesday.
- Coronavirus jitters weighed on investors’ sentiment and boosted demand for the safe-haven JPY.
- Persistent Brexit-related uncertainties undermined the GBP and further added to the selling bias.
The GBP/JPY cross witnessed some fresh selling during the early European session and dropped to near two-week lows, around the 135.60 region in the last hour.
The cross extended its recent pullback from the 137.65 region and witnessed some follow-through selling through the first half of the trading action on Wednesday. The prevalent risk-off environment forced investors to take refuge in the safe-haven Japanese yen, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the GBP/JPY cross.
New coronavirus cases have been growing at an alarming pace in the United States and Europe and might force governments to impose new restrictions. Investors remain worried that renewed lockdown measures to curb the second wave of COVID-19 infections could prove detrimental for the already fragile global economic recovery, which weighed on investors' sentiment.
On the other hand, the British pound was being pressured by persistent Brexit-related uncertainties. Despite an extension of the UK-EU Brexit talks and reported progress being made in numerous areas, the impasse on the matter of the future access of EU fishing fleets to UK waters has dampened prospects for an immediate breakthrough.
Apart from this, Wednesday's downfall could further be attributed to some technical selling below the very important 200-day SMA. hence, some follow-through weakness back towards challenging October monthly swing lows, around the key 135.00 psychological mark, looks a distinct possibility amid absent relevant market moving economic releases.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|135.62
|Today Daily Change
|-0.59
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.43
|Today daily open
|136.21
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.71
|Daily SMA50
|137.33
|Daily SMA100
|136.54
|Daily SMA200
|136.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|136.59
|Previous Daily Low
|136.16
|Previous Weekly High
|137.67
|Previous Weekly Low
|135.93
|Previous Monthly High
|142.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|133.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|135.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|136.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|136.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.1750 amid covid concerns
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.1750, a new weekly low, as concerns of strict covid-related lockdowns are gripping the old continent. Uncertainty about the elections is also weighing on markets.
GBP/USD falls below 1.30 amid fears of a UK lockdown, Brexit impasse
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.30 as the British government mulls a new lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. The pound is also pressured by the Brexit impasse.
Gold plunges to three-week lows, around $1877-76 region
Gold witnessed some heavy selling on Thursday amid a strong pickup in the USD demand. Weakness below the $1890 horizontal support further aggravated the bearish pressure.
Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its October policy meeting.
WTI bounces off lows near $37.00/bbl post-EIA
Prices of the WTI remain on the defensive albeit off lows. Demand concerns dragged prices to 3-week lows near $37.00. EIA reported an unexpected 4.3 mb build during last week.