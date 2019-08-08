GBP/JPY seesaws near multi-month low amid trade tension, few catalysts from UK

- The US-China trade tension keeps the GBP/JPY down amid lack of major drivers from the rest of the globe.
- UK politics remain almost silent amid no major data/events but challenges to the PM Johnson prevail.
Although fears of the global recession keep exerting downside pressure on the GBP/JPY pair, absence of major catalyst from the UK and Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) favor for easy money guard the declines as the quote seesaws near 128.80 during Thursday morning in Asia.
While China’s Yuan depreciation has recently added fuel into already boiling concerns for a trade war between the world’s largest economies, the Trump administration’s order barring the government departments from purchasing products of the Chinese companies including Huawei becomes the latest salvo in the hot issue.
Considering the brighter of a full-fledged trade war to drag the global economy into recession, central banks from New Zealand and India announced big rate cuts to safeguard their domestic systems from perils of such a threat on Wednesday.
As a result, the Japanese Yen (JPY) continues to hold its market favorite status, mainly due to its safe-haven allure. However, BOJ’s favor of ultra-loose monetary policy and the latest soft data concerning Japanese Trade Balance and Current Account limit the quote’s south-run.
On the other hand, UK Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson is likely to witness a no-confidence vote as soon as the Parliament resumes in early September after the summer recess. Some among the Tory rebels are also plotting to push the Queen to sack PM Johnson if he refrains from respecting the vote.
Amid lack of data from Britain and Japan, investors will keep an eye over trade/political issues to determine near-term market direction.
Technical Analysis
The present month low near 128.10, followed by 128.00 round-figure, becomes the key support to watch while buyers will wait for a sustained break beyond 130.10, including current week high, for a fresh upside towards July 30 low of 131.61.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 1.1250 is the level to beat for the bulls
EUR/USD needs to break above 1.1250 to unleash the next phase of the corrective rally, which began from lows near 1.1027 on Aug. 1. A close above 1.1250 would invalidate bullish exhaustion.
GBP/USD: Forms descending triangle below 200-HMA
Despite frequently bouncing off 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of last week's declines, GBP/USD refrains from breaking above short-term descending triangle, needless to mention about its trading below the 200 HMA.
USD/JPY: Tokyo Bulls holding the fort on the 106 handle
USD/JPY is holding the 106 handle in Tokyo's opening hour, having climbed from a low of 105.50 overnight following a correction in US stocks which are banking on a Federal Reserve rate cut in September.
Gold: All eyes on 23.6% retracement target
Trade war angst is here to stay and the bulls are in control. On a breach of higher grounds, bulls will have eyes on the 127.2% Fibo target up at 1,560 and then the Oct 2012 highs at 1795 come into the picture on the wide.
The Crypto market needs time and we need patience
The current technical structures in Altcoins need time to be solved. Only a major shock could trigger an early solution. Bitcoin needs the support of Altcoins in order to continue to rise.