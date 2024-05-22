GBP/JPY rises after UK inflation data beats analysts’ estimates

- GBP/JPY pushes higher after UK inflation data comes out above analysts’ estimates.
- The data could delay when the BoE cuts interest rates – a supportive factor for GBP.
- GBP/JPY may have seen gains capped after Japanese bond yields broke above 1.0% for the first time in over a decade.
GBP/JPY rises to the 199.20s on Wednesday after UK inflation data comes out higher than economists had predicted. The data suggests the Bank of England (BoE) could delay cutting interest rates which would be positive for the Pound Sterling (GBP).
Although higher inflation has traditionally been associated with currency devaluation, the advent of globalization and the relatively free flow of capital means that investors can now move their capital to countries with higher interest rates. This leads to an increase in demand for those countries' currencies. Since higher inflation tends to beget higher interest rates it also therefore appreciates currencies.
The UK headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) in April rose by 2.3% year-over-year. Although inflationary pressures within the economy waned compared to the previous month’s 3.2% reading, it did not fall as much as the 2.1% economists predicted.
It was a similar story for the core CPI which rose by 3.9% versus the 3.6% estimated, but below the 4.2% of March, according to the Office of National Statistics (ONS).
The data brings the rate of inflation closer to the BoE’s 2.0% target but because it was higher than economists had expected, GBP actually rose in most pairs, including GBP/JPY.
GBP/JPY Daily Chart
Japanese Yen gains support after bond yields break above 1.0%
Despite weakening against the stronger GBP on Wednesday, the Japanese Yen (JPY) probably saw some underlying support after the news that 10-year Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yields had risen above 1.0% for the first time since 2012.
The positive correlation between yields and the Yen suggests this may have helped the Yen. Yields usually rise as a result of higher inflation expectations and the rise fueled expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) might increase interest rates again sooner than had previously been thought. Another reason for the rise was put down to weak demand from buyers at an auction of 40-year JGB bonds, since yields move inversely to bond prices.
Meanwhile, traders remain cautious about pushing the Yen to new lows amid a risk the authorities could directly intervene to prop up the currency. It is believed intervention was behind the Yen’s recovery between April 29 and May 3 when JPY experienced volatile gains despite no obvious fundamental catalysts for the moves.
More recently, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki once again expressed concerns about the negative impact of a weak currency on wage rises, suggesting he was still willing to press the button on intervention if the Yen continues weakening.
On the economic front, the latest data out of Japan showed the trade deficit widened in April, machinery orders unexpectedly increased in March and business sentiment among large manufacturers remained steady in May.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD declines below 1.0850 as USD recovers
Following Tuesday's choppy action, EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure and declined below 1.0850 on Wednesday. The recovery seen in US Treasury bond yields and the cautious market mood support the USD ahead of FOMC Minutes and weigh on the pair.
GBP/USD falls to 1.2700, erases UK CPI-led gains
After rising to its highest level in two months above 1.2750 on UK CPI data, GBP/USD lost its traction and turned negative on the day near 1.2700. The souring market mood helps the USD find demand and makes it difficult for the pair to preserve its bullish momentum.
Gold drops toward $2,400 pressured by rising US yields
Gold price turned south on Wednesday and dropped below $2,410. As markets wait for the Federal Reserve to release the minutes of the April 30-May 1 policy meeting, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield pushes higher and weighs on XAU/USD.
Shiba Inu price buy signal hints 25% upswing on the horizon for SHIB holders Premium
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price continues its struggle above a key hurdle. This development comes as SHIB, an ERC-20 meme coin, reacts to the Ethereum spot ETF approval news.
Fed Minutes Preview: Markets to focus on comments regarding the inflation outlook
The Fed left unchanged its monetary policy settings following the April 30-May 1 policy meeting as expected. In its policy statement, the US central bank said that there has recently been a lack of further progress toward the 2% inflation target.