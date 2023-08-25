GBP/JPY rises above 184.00 ahead of Ueda’s speech

- GBP/JPY rose near 184.15, but further downside may be on the horizon as bullish momentum wanes.
- Japan reported soft inflation figures from July.
- Eyes on Ueda’s and BoE’s official speeches on Saturday.
At the end of the week, the GBP/JPY slightly advanced, tallying a 0.50% weekly loss. Inflation figures from July from Japan weakened the Yen while the GBP trades relatively soft against its rivals. There won’t be any highlights for the rest of the session, and the focus is on Ueda’s and BoE’s official speeches on Saturday.
On the Japanese front, August's Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in soft and decelerated to 2.9% YoY vs. the 3% expected and the previous 3.2%. The Core CPI remained steady at 4%, while the measure excluding Fresh Foods failed to meet expectations and fell to 2.8% YoY, lower than the 2.9% expected. The low inflation readings exacerbated the dovish bets on the Bank of Japan (CPI), contributing to the JPY being one of the worst performers during the session amongst the major currencies. Focus now shifts to Governor Ueda’s speech on Saturday.
On the other hand, the Pound continues to trade weak against its rivals following the poor results of the S&P Global PMIs from August. The economy showed signs of weakness and flashed alarms amongst the investors concerning the British economy’s health. Last week, the UK reported strong wages and inflation data, which doesn’t align with an economy sliding into a recession, just as the Bank of England (BoE) stated in its last statement.
Looking forward, markets continue to bet on the BoE lifting rates between 5.75%-6% in this cycle, including 25 basis points hikes in September, November and February 2024.
GBP/JPY Levels to watch
The technical analysis of the daily chart points to a neutral to a bearish outlook for GBP/JPY, indicating a decline in bullish strength. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) points north above its middle point, while the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) displays stagnant red bars. On the other hand, the pair is above the 20,100,200-day SMAs, indicating that the bulls are in command of the broader picture.
Support levels: 183.20 (20-day SMA), 182.00, 181.00
Resistance levels: 184.00, 185.00, 186.00.
GBP/JPY Daily chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|184.23
|Today Daily Change
|0.49
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|183.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|183.69
|Daily SMA50
|182.62
|Daily SMA100
|176.64
|Daily SMA200
|169.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|184.78
|Previous Daily Low
|183.6
|Previous Weekly High
|186.47
|Previous Weekly Low
|183.46
|Previous Monthly High
|184.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|176.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|184.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|184.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|183.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|182.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|182.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|184.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|185.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|185.64
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0800, looks to post weekly losses
EUR/USD recovered toward 1.0800 after touching its lowest level since mid-June below 1.0770 but looks to close the sixth straight week in the red. Although Fed Chairman Powell's hawkish tone helped the US Dollar gathered strength, improving risk mood limited the currency's gains.
GBP/USD returns below 1.2600 on renewed USD strength
GBP/USD lost its traction and touched its weakest level in 10 weeks below 1.2550 before correcting slightly higher. The renewed US Dollar strength following Fed Chair Powell's speech at Jackson Hole weighs on the pair, which remains on track to end the week deep in negative territory.
Gold stabilizes near $1,910 following earlier drop
Gold price came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped toward $1,900. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erasing its Powell-inspired gains in the last hour, however, XAU/USD managed to recover to the $1,910 area.
PEPE founder doxxed on Twitter, following suspicious internal transfers, 16% decline in meme coin
PEPE meme coin’s founder was doxxed in a tweet by an NFT marketplace founder early on Friday morning. Jeremy Cahen, the founder of Not Larva Labs, revealed that Zachary Testa, a landscape photographer, has been doxxed as the founder of PEPE.
Week Ahead – Volatility to continue as US jobs and inflation data on the way
Markets have been taunted by shifting Fed expectations over the past week and there’s likely to be more anguish for investors in the next few days as crucial payrolls and inflation numbers are coming up.