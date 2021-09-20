GBP/JPY remains depressed below 151.00 amid risk version

GBP/JPY extends the previous week’s decline on Monday.

The sterling remains pressured on Brexit, mixed economic data and general risk-off sentiment.

Pre-Fed market volatility, coronavirus fears keep the yen demand intact.

GBP/JPY edges lower on Monday in the early European trading hours. The pair opened higher but surrendered all the initial gains as global risk sentiment sours on Chinese regulatory crackdown and the rising coronavirus cases in the Asia-pacific region.

At the time of writing, the GBP/JPY pair is trading at 150.70, down 0.23% for the day.

A combination of factors assisted the current downside movement in the pair. The key factor remained the detrition of risk sentiment owing to the concerns over slowing global growth and tighter regulation of Chinese firms.

The Hang Seng Index slumped almost 4%, near an 11-month low as shares of Evergrande Group skid over 15% to their lowest level in 11 years.

On the pandemic side, Australia’s Victoria state reported its biggest daily rise in new coronavirus infections this year with 567 cases on Sunday.

Furthermore, the British pound struggles with the recent threat from the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that there will be no US-UK trade deal unless the British policymakers resolve post-Brexit disagreements with European Union (EU).

It is worth noting that the S&P 500 Futures is trading at 4,432.0 with 0.91% losses.

On the other hand, the Japanese Yen finds some ground amid hopes for new leadership in Japan that would propose a fresh stimulus to support domestic economic recovery.

As for now, the market dynamics continue to influence the pair’s performance.

GBP/JPY levels to watch

GBP/JPY Overview Today last price 150.57 Today Daily Change -0.49 Today Daily Change % -0.32 Today daily open 151.04 Trends Daily SMA20 151.49 Daily SMA50 151.72 Daily SMA100 152.83 Daily SMA200 149.6 Levels Previous Daily High 151.93 Previous Daily Low 150.97 Previous Weekly High 152.85 Previous Weekly Low 150.84 Previous Monthly High 153.32 Previous Monthly Low 149.19 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 151.34 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 151.56 Daily Pivot Point S1 150.7 Daily Pivot Point S2 150.35 Daily Pivot Point S3 149.74 Daily Pivot Point R1 151.66 Daily Pivot Point R2 152.27 Daily Pivot Point R3 152.62



