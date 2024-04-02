GBP/JPY rebounds from 190.00 on upbeat UK Manufacturing PMI

- GBP/JPY revives from 190.00 as UK Manufacturing PMI returns to expansion.
- UK’s soft shop price inflation boosts BoE rate cut expectations.
- The expectations for Japan’s intervention to support the Japanese Yen have deepened.
The GBP/JPY pair discovers buying interest near the crucial support of 190.00. The cross finds support as the S&P Global/CIPS has reported that the United Kingdom Manufacturing PMI has returned to expansion after contracting for more than a year.
The UK Manufacturing PMI landed above the 50.0 threshold, which separates the expansion from contraction, at 50.3. The factory data was higher than expectations and the prior reading of 49.9.
Rob Dobson, Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “The end of the first quarter saw UK manufacturing recover from its recent doldrums. Production and new orders returned to growth, albeit only hesitantly, following yearlong downturns, with the main thrust of the expansion coming from stronger domestic demand.
The robust recovery in the UK Manufacturing PMI indicates a revival in household spending, fueled by growing expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will start reducing interest rates sooner due to easing inflation.
In Tuesday’s Asian session, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) showed that shop price inflation grew by 1.3% in March, at the slowest pace in more than two years, due to softening prices of food and non-food items. This has increased expectations for the BoE to unwind its historically tight interest rate stance.
On the Japanese Yen front, uncertainty over the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) interest rate outlook could push the Japanese Yen on the back foot. The BoJ is expected to adopt a cautious approach to further policy tightening due to the absence of concrete evidence for the wage growth spiral.
Meanwhile, speculation about Japan’s stealth intervention in the FX domain keeps the downside in the Japanese Yen limited. Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki reiterated his warning about the recent rapid JPY moves on Monday, saying he would respond appropriately and would not rule out options against excessive volatility.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|190.57
|Today Daily Change
|0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|190.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|190.45
|Daily SMA50
|189.42
|Daily SMA100
|186.83
|Daily SMA200
|184.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|191.36
|Previous Daily Low
|190.18
|Previous Weekly High
|191.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|190.35
|Previous Monthly High
|193.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|187.96
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|190.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|190.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|189.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|189.46
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|188.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|191.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|191.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|192.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD looks to extend its rebound
The upside momentum in the risk-linked universe lent extra legs to AUD/USD on Wednesday, lifting it well past the 0.6500 zone and above the critical 200-day SMA. The move now opens the door to extra advances in the very near term.
EUR/USD climbed to multi-day highs past 1.0800
Further losses in the US Dollar sponsored the second straight session of gains in EUR/USD on Wednesday, this time largely surpassing 1.0800 the figure and poking with the key 200-day SMA.
Gold approaches $2,300 amid broad USD weakness
Gold reversed its direction and rose above $2,280 after correcting lower toward $2,260 in the European session. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar provide a boost to XAU/USD despite rising US T-bond yields.
Kucoin's BTC, ETH, and USDT reserves dip after charges from US DoJ and CFTC
Crypto exchange Kucoin's latest reserve certificates, dated March 31, show a significant decline in its reserves of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Tether USD (USDT).
Is a struggling service sector a sign of progress?
A cooling in service-sector activity was on display in the March ISM Services report. The prices paid index dropped to a four-year low and the employment index stood in contraction territory for the third time in four months.