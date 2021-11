GBP/JPY rangebound within 153.50-154.00ish parameters, though pennant breakout on the cards

Technicians will note that over the past three days, GBP/JPY has formed a pennant structure. A break on the upside would likely see prices move back towards the 17 November highs on the 154.700s, while a break to the downside would open the door to a move towards recent lows around 152.50. This area also coincides with the 200DMA, and thus might present a good entry point for the dip buyers.

Remarks from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey earlier in the session, who said that the supply chain problems causing inflation should be temporary, were broadly ignored by FX markets. Bailey added that the risk is that inflation expectations become embedded and, before noting that we have a very tight labour market in the UK. Policy guidance is more hazardous to give in times of elevated uncertainty, he said.

GBP/JPY has remained stuck within recent ranges on Thursday, unable to surpass or even test weekly highs in the 154.10-20 area and finding good support below 153.50. FX market conditions have been tame on Thursday amid a lack of US market participants, with markets there closed for Thanksgiving. The pair continues to trade close to its 50-day moving average, which currently resides around 153.60. On the day, the pair trades broadly flat, despite further Brexit jawboning by the UK regarding triggering article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol and despite news that French fishermen will be taking action to block UK/EU trade via sea and the channel tunnel on Friday.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.