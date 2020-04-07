GBP/JPY rallies to over 1-week high, beyond mid-134.00s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/JPY reversed an early dip and turned higher for the second straight session.
  • The risk-on undermined the JPY’s safe-haven demand and remained supportive.
  • The UK PM Spokesman’s latest update provided an additional boost to the GBP.

The GBP/JPY cross built on its goodish intraday positive move and spiked to over one-week tops, around the 134.65 region in the last hour.

A combination of supporting factors assisted the cross to gain traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday and rally around 175 pips from the Asian session swing lows to sub-133.00 levels.

The British pound witnessed some selling during the early trading action on Tuesday after the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.

A solid recovery in the global risk sentiment, amid signs that the pandemic may be reaching its peak, undermined the Japanese yen's safe-haven demand and extended some initial support to the cross.

Meanwhile, the latest leg of a sudden pick up over the past hour or so came in reaction to the UK PM spokesman's update that Johnson is not on a ventilator and is receiving standard oxygen treatment.

The spokesman further added that the PM remains in good spirits and has not been diagnosed with pneumonia nor is required mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support.

The cross has now moved to the top end of a near two-week-old trading range. Hence, some follow-through buying might be seen as a key trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for additional gains.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 134.57
Today Daily Change 1.00
Today Daily Change % 0.75
Today daily open 133.57
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 131.81
Daily SMA50 137.59
Daily SMA100 140.09
Daily SMA200 137.17
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 134.53
Previous Daily Low 132.57
Previous Weekly High 134.62
Previous Weekly Low 132.5
Previous Monthly High 139.19
Previous Monthly Low 124.07
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 133.78
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 133.32
Daily Pivot Point S1 132.59
Daily Pivot Point S2 131.6
Daily Pivot Point S3 130.62
Daily Pivot Point R1 134.55
Daily Pivot Point R2 135.52
Daily Pivot Point R3 136.51

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

