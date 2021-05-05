GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Weekly rising channel tests bulls around 152.00

- GBP/JPY prints three-day winning streak, mildly bid around intraday high of late.
- Strong RSI, sustained trading beyond 200-HMA keep buyers hopeful.
- Key Fibonacci retracement levels add to the downside filters.
GBP/JPY picks up bids to 152.05, up 0.11% intraday, ahead of Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the pair buyers attack the upper line of an upward sloping trend channel from last Friday amid strong RSI.
As a result, the immediate hurdle near 152.10 is likely to be crossed, which in turn should direct the quote towards the late April tops near 152.40.
GBP/JPY upside past-152.40 needs to cross the 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of April 23-29 run-up, as well as the following pullback to 151.01 on Monday, near 152.90 before targeting the previous month’s peak close to 153.40.
Alternatively, a convergence of the stated channel’s support and 200-HMA near 151.00 becomes the key to watch before targeting any sell positions.
In that case, 50% and 61.85 Fibonacci retracement levels, near 150.70 and 150.35 respectively, could offer extra filters during the fall.
GBP/JPY hourly chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|152.06
|Today Daily Change
|0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10%
|Today daily open
|151.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|150.68
|Daily SMA50
|150.75
|Daily SMA100
|146.63
|Daily SMA200
|142.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|152.06
|Previous Daily Low
|151
|Previous Weekly High
|152.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|149.54
|Previous Monthly High
|153.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|149.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|151.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|151.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|151.25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|150.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|150.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|152.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|152.72
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|153.37
