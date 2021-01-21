GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Upside momentum eye 142.00 ahead of BOJ

- GBP/JPY eases from intraday top while keeping positive sentiment on the table.
- Successful rise past-21-day SMA, 12-day-old support line favor the bulls.
- 10-week-long resistance line, September 2019 peak gain the buyers’ attention.
GBP/JPY trims early Asian gains while stepping back from the intraday high of 141.65 to 141.58, up 0.14% on a day, during early Thursday. The quote refreshed a four-month high the previous day before easing from 142.34. However, the pullback moves couldn’t last longer and bounced off 141.08.
Sustained trading above 21-day SMA and a short-term support line, amid an absence of overbought RSI, favor GBP/JPY bulls. Though, cautious sentiment ahead of the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) monetary policy meeting and the coronavirus (COVID-19) worries in the UK seems to weigh the quote.
Read: When is the BOJ rate decision and how could it affect USD/JPY?
Hence, the latest pullback is less likely to spoil the mood unless staying past-21-day SMA and an ascending trend line from January 05, respectively around 140.85 and 140.60.
Also likely to challenge the GBP/JPY bears is the 140.00 psychological magnet, a break of which will direct the sellers toward the monthly low around 139.50.
On the contrary, the 142.00 threshold and the latest top near 142.35 can please the GBP/JPY buyers during the further upside.
Should the quote remains positive beyond 142.35, an upward sloping trend line from November 11, around 142.52 and September 2020 peak surrounding 142.70-75 will be in the spotlight.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|141.6
|Today Daily Change
|0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15%
|Today daily open
|141.39
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140.82
|Daily SMA50
|139.71
|Daily SMA100
|138.13
|Daily SMA200
|136.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|142.34
|Previous Daily Low
|141.08
|Previous Weekly High
|142.26
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.34
|Previous Monthly High
|141.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|136.79
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|141.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|140.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|140.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|139.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|142.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|142.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|143.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
