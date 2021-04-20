GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Upside ends abruptly, tests key short-term support

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • GBP/JPY accelerates to the downside during the last hours, amid risk aversion.
  • Price is testing the 150.50/60 area that continues to be a relevant technical level.

The GBP/JPY turned to the downside after hitting at 151.99, the highest level since April 7. It is trading at 150.60 after the sharp reversal, suggesting the upside is over for the moment.

The 150.50/60 area was a resistance during the previous weeks and now will act as support. Also, at the mentioned area the 21 simple moving average is seen (4-hour chart). A consolidation below 150.50 would point to further losses, with a test of 150.00 on the cards. Technical indicators are biased modestly to the downside in the four-hour chart.

A recovery back above 151.30 would alleviate the bearish pressure. For the pound to offset the negative bias, a firm break above 152.00 is needed.

GBP/JPY 4-hour chart

gbpjyp

 

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 150.85
Today Daily Change -0.47
Today Daily Change % -0.31
Today daily open 151.32
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 150.97
Daily SMA50 149.78
Daily SMA100 145.35
Daily SMA200 141.37
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 151.35
Previous Daily Low 149.89
Previous Weekly High 150.83
Previous Weekly Low 149.38
Previous Monthly High 152.79
Previous Monthly Low 148.12
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 150.79
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 150.45
Daily Pivot Point S1 150.36
Daily Pivot Point S2 149.39
Daily Pivot Point S3 148.9
Daily Pivot Point R1 151.82
Daily Pivot Point R2 152.32
Daily Pivot Point R3 153.28

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

