GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Unable to hold above 153.30, upside pressure eases

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Pound hits fresh two-year highs versus yen and retreats.
  • GBP/JPY holds bullish bias but shows some signs of exhaustion.

The GBP/JPY climbed to 153.35, reaching a fresh two-year high. The cross then pulled back under the 153.20 area and the upside pressure eased. The pound needs to hold above 153.25/30 to clear the way to more gains. The next strong resistance emerges at 153.70/75 before the 154.oo zone.

The MACD suggests some weakness ahead for the pound, not necessarily a correction. It reduces the odds of a bullish acceleration.

The immediate support is seen at 152.80/90 (horizontal level / 21-SMA in 4-hour chart). A consolidation below should alleviate the positive momentum for the pound. Below the next level is 152.40/50 that, if broken, should point to a deeper correction and to a test of 152.00.

GBP/JPY four-hour chart

gbpjpy

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 153.08
Today Daily Change -0.14
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 153.22
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 151.26
Daily SMA50 148.15
Daily SMA100 144.01
Daily SMA200 140.47
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 153.22
Previous Daily Low 152.7
Previous Weekly High 153.22
Previous Weekly Low 150.59
Previous Monthly High 152.79
Previous Monthly Low 148.12
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 153.02
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 152.9
Daily Pivot Point S1 152.87
Daily Pivot Point S2 152.53
Daily Pivot Point S3 152.36
Daily Pivot Point R1 153.39
Daily Pivot Point R2 153.56
Daily Pivot Point R3 153.9

 

 

