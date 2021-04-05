GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Unable to hold above 153.30, upside pressure eases

- Pound hits fresh two-year highs versus yen and retreats.
- GBP/JPY holds bullish bias but shows some signs of exhaustion.
The GBP/JPY climbed to 153.35, reaching a fresh two-year high. The cross then pulled back under the 153.20 area and the upside pressure eased. The pound needs to hold above 153.25/30 to clear the way to more gains. The next strong resistance emerges at 153.70/75 before the 154.oo zone.
The MACD suggests some weakness ahead for the pound, not necessarily a correction. It reduces the odds of a bullish acceleration.
The immediate support is seen at 152.80/90 (horizontal level / 21-SMA in 4-hour chart). A consolidation below should alleviate the positive momentum for the pound. Below the next level is 152.40/50 that, if broken, should point to a deeper correction and to a test of 152.00.
GBP/JPY four-hour chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|153.08
|Today Daily Change
|-0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|153.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|151.26
|Daily SMA50
|148.15
|Daily SMA100
|144.01
|Daily SMA200
|140.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|153.22
|Previous Daily Low
|152.7
|Previous Weekly High
|153.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|150.59
|Previous Monthly High
|152.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|153.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|152.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|152.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|152.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|152.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|153.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|153.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|153.9
