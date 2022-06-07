- On Tuesday, the GBP/JPY reached the inverted head-and-shoulders chart pattern at 167.00.
- GBP/JPY Price Forecast: A negative divergence in the 1-hour chart might open the door for a pullback towards 165.50.
The GBP/JPY rallied during the North American session and reached a fresh-seven-week high above 167.00 for the first time since April 18, though as Wall Street’s closed, the cross-pair retraced towards the high 166.90s. At the time of writing, the GBP/JPY is trading at 166.97.
US equities finished the session in an upbeat mood. UK political turmoil, alongside global central bank tightening conditions, keeps investors uneasy. In fact, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) added its name to the list of central banks, hiking 0.50%, leaving the ECB, the BoJ, and the Swiss National Bank (SNB), behind.
On Monday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson achieved a victory on the no-confidence vote. Nevertheless, his position weakened, leaving it exposed after the party-gate on his office, despite Covid-19 restrictions, in 2020. The GBP rallied as a relief to the news, though a slowing economic outlook in the UK puts the stagflation scenario on the table.
On Tuesday, the GBP/JPY opened near the day’s lows, below the 165.50 mark, and began its uptrend. Towards fresh weekly highs. Once European traders got to their desks, the GBP/JPY corrected just above the daily lows and rallied sharply towards 167.00.
GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
On Monday, I wrote a note about an inverted hammer in the daily chart. On Tuesday, the inverted head-and-shoulders target was fulfilled as the GBP/JPY reached a daily high at 167.00, and the next target on the upside would be the YTD high at 168.43. Nevertheless, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is closing sharply towards overbought conditions, at 68.48, opening the door for consolidation before the uptrend continues.
The GBP/JPY 1-hour chart shows the cross is topping in the near term, confirmed by the RSI. Also, the GBP/JPY price action printed a series of successive higher-highs, but on a weaker momentum, as RSI edges lower, meaning a negative divergence looms. Hence, the GBP/JPY might be headed to the downside.
That said, the GBP/JPY first support would be the daily pivot at 166.38. Break below would expose the S1 daily pivot at 165.66, followed by the S2 pivot at 164.45.
Key Technical Levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|166.97
|Today Daily Change
|1.70
|Today Daily Change %
|1.03
|Today daily open
|165.29
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|160.58
|Daily SMA50
|161.92
|Daily SMA100
|158.75
|Daily SMA200
|155.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|165.48
|Previous Daily Low
|162.91
|Previous Weekly High
|164.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|160.48
|Previous Monthly High
|163.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|155.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|164.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|163.89
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|163.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|161.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|161.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|166.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|167.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|168.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
