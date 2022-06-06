- The GBP/JPY begins the week on a higher note, up by 1.15%.
- The GBP/JPY rallies courtesy of a positive mood and an ultra-dovish Bank of Japan (BoJ).
- GBP/JPY Price Forecast: The pair is upward biased and would climb towards 167.00, before consolidating.
GBP/JPY soars for the eighth straight day and registers a fresh five-week high, above the 165.00, a level last seen since April 25. At 165.24, the GBP/JPY rallies as the Asian Pacific session is about to begin, up by 1.13%, due to a positive market mood and the Japanese yen weakness.
Sentiment and an ultra-dovish Bank of Japan (BoJ), propelled the GBP/JPY up
Alongside the aforementioned, Beijing’s lifting of restrictions was cheered by market players. Also, Bank of Japan (BoJ) board members, led by Governor Haruiko Kuroda, reiterated the ultra-dovish stance and maintained a weak yen. He emphasized that the BOJ will be unwavering in its posture of maintaining monetary easing to ensure the recent rise in inflation expectations lead to a sustained price increase.
Hence, the GBP/JPY continued surging since May 12, when the GBP/JPY began its 900-plus pip rally from 155.50s towards 165.20s.
GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The cross-currency pair is upward biased from the GBP/JPY’s daily chart perspective. Confirmation of the previously-mentioned is the daily moving averages (DMAs) below the exchange rate, alongside the RSI at bullish territory, aiming higher. Additionally, an inverted head-and-shoulders formed, which targets 167.00, as measured from the May 12 swing low 155.58, to the neckline around 162.20.
Therefore, If that scenario plays out, the GBP/JPY’s first resistance would be the June 6 high at 165.57. Break above would expose the 166.00 mark. Once cleared, the next supply zone would be the inverted head-and-shoulders target at 167.00.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|165.24
|Today Daily Change
|1.84
|Today Daily Change %
|1.13
|Today daily open
|163.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|160.34
|Daily SMA50
|161.86
|Daily SMA100
|158.66
|Daily SMA200
|155.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|164.11
|Previous Daily Low
|163.07
|Previous Weekly High
|164.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|160.48
|Previous Monthly High
|163.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|155.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|163.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|163.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|162.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|162.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|161.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|164.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|164.59
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|165.08
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD desires acceptance around 0.7200, investors await RBA policy, US CPI in focus
The AUD/USD pair is gauging acceptance near the crucial support of 0.7190 in the Asian session. Investors are awaiting the announcement of the interest rate decision by the RBA for further guidance, which is due in the European session
EUR/USD under pressure as fears grow
The EUR/USD pair trades in the 1.0680 region, down on Monday as the market’s sentiment took a turn for the worst in the American session. Soaring US government bond yields reflect mounting recession fears in the country.
Gold: Dollar bulls aiming for $1,800.00
Financial markets started the week with optimism, but the sentiment quickly soured. Recession and inflation-related concerns boosted US government bond yields. XAUUSD is technically bearish in the near term and pressuring a critical support area.
Why investors must keep AVAX price on their watchlists this week
AVAX price displays newfound bullish momentum to start this week’s trading session as the bulls have printed a significant engulfing on the six-hour chart.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!