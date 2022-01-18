GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Sellers eye 156.00 on bearish Doji below 200-HMA

- GBP/JPY extends pullback from daily top after flashing bearish candlestick on the hourly chart.
- Failures to cross 200-HMA, weekly resistance line add to the bearish bias.
- 50-HMA offers immediate support ahead of 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.
GBP/JPY remains on the back foot around 156.60, paring intraday gains with the latest U-turn from 156.91 during early Tuesday morning in London.
The pair justifies technical signals to return to the seller’s desk, despite printing mild intraday gains by the press time.
Among them, a bearish Doji candlestick below the 200-HMA and a descending resistance line from January 12, not to forget the steady Momentum line, play their roles.
That said, the GBP/JPY prices currently drop towards 50-HMA level near 156.30 while 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of January 12-14 declines, near 156.00, will challenge the pair bears afterward.
In a case where the pair remains bearish past 156.00, the monthly low near 155.45 will be on the cards.
Alternatively, a clear upside break of the 200-HMA level of 156.77 will direct GBP/JPY prices towards the 157.00 threshold.
Following that, 154.45 and the monthly peak of 157.76 should lure the GBP/JPY buyers before directing them to the 2021 high near 158.22.
GBP/JPY: Hourly chart
Trend: Further declines expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|156.62
|Today Daily Change
|0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15%
|Today daily open
|156.38
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|155.45
|Daily SMA50
|153.23
|Daily SMA100
|153.21
|Daily SMA200
|152.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|156.72
|Previous Daily Low
|156.1
|Previous Weekly High
|157.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|155.46
|Previous Monthly High
|156.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.98
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|156.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|156.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|156.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|155.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|155.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|156.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|157.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|157.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
