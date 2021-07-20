GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Sees a dead cat bounce as downside risks persist

  • GBP/JPY’s recovery remains capped below 150.00.
  • The cross spots a bear flag on the four-hour chart.
  • The price is recovering from the oversold region.

GBP/JPY has paused its five-day downtrend, although the recovery remains capped by 150.00, leaving the pair almost unchanged on the day.

The bears are looking to fight back control, as the four-hour chart displays a potential bear pennant formation.

A sustained break below the rising trendline support at 149.30 is awaited to confirm the bearish continuation pattern.

Should the downside breakout materialize a drop towards the 148.50 level cannot be ruled.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is on a steady from the extreme oversold conditions, looking to dive out to the bearish zone. The momentum indicator currently stands at 26.33, reversing from 24.00 levels.

GBP/JPY four-hour chart

On the flip side, acceptance above 150.08 could call for a meaningful recovery towards the bearish 21-Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 151.10.

The former is the rising trending resistance, which emerges as the bear pennant failure point.

However, the bulls will need to crack the 150.50 psychological barrier in order to challenge the 21-DMA.

GBP/JPY additional levels to watch

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 149.71
Today Daily Change 0.04
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 149.68
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 152.98
Daily SMA50 153.93
Daily SMA100 152.47
Daily SMA200 146.54
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 151.64
Previous Daily Low 149.33
Previous Weekly High 153.49
Previous Weekly Low 151.43
Previous Monthly High 155.94
Previous Monthly Low 151.32
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 150.21
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 150.76
Daily Pivot Point S1 148.8
Daily Pivot Point S2 147.91
Daily Pivot Point S3 146.49
Daily Pivot Point R1 151.1
Daily Pivot Point R2 152.52
Daily Pivot Point R3 153.41

 

 

