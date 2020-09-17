GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Seems vulnerable near two-month lows, below 38.2% Fibo.

- GBP/JPY finally broke down of a near one-week-old trading range support near mid-135.00s.
- The set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for an extension of the downtrend.
- Attempted recovery might now confront stiff resistance and remain capped near the 135.60 area.
The post-BoE selling around the British pound, coupled with a strong pickup in demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen pushed the GBP/JPY cross to near two-month lows on Thursday.
Sustained weakness below the 135.50-40 area marked a fresh bearish breakthrough a near one-week-old trading range and the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 124.07-142.72 positive move. This comes on the back of last week's break below a multi-month ascending trend-line support and might have already set the stage for an extension of the recent downward trajectory.
However, RSI (14) on the daily chart has moved on the verge of breaking below the 30 mark and suggests slightly oversold conditions, which held bearish traders from placing fresh bets. That said, the cross still seems vulnerable to weaken further below the 134.45 intermediate support and test the 134.00 mark before eventually dropping to 50% Fibo. level, around mid-133.00s.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery back above the key 135.00 mark now seems to confront stiff resistance and fizzle out near the 135.60 support breakpoint (38.2% Fibo. level).
GBP/JPY daily chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.99
|Today Daily Change
|-1.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.80
|Today daily open
|136.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|139.02
|Daily SMA50
|137.86
|Daily SMA100
|135.69
|Daily SMA200
|137.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|136.47
|Previous Daily Low
|135.56
|Previous Weekly High
|141.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|135.58
|Previous Monthly High
|142.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.12
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|135.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|136.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|136.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|137.42
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD bounces off 1.29 amid fresh Brexit hopes
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.29 after EC president von der Leyen says a Brexit deal is still possible. Earlier, the pound struggled to hold onto 1.29 after the Bank of England signaled it is examining setting negative interest rates.
EUR/USD struggles around 1.18 after the Fed
EUR/USD is trading below 1.18 after falling to the lowest in a month. The Fed refused to signal imminent stimulus despite painting an uncertain picture of the economy. Jobless claims missed estimates and fiscal stimulus talks are eyed.
XAU/USD seems poised to retest $1900 mark
Gold added to its intraday losses and dropped to over one-week lows, around the $1932 region during the early North American session.
How central bank inaction turns to action in currencies and what's next for markets
The Federal Reserve has sent the dollar up, while the Bank of England has triggered a downfall of the pound. Neither changed nor committed to imminent action. What is going on?
WTI off lows, hovers around $40 ahead of OPEC+ meeting
WTI’s (futures on Nymex) retreat from two-week highs of $40.34 stalled just below $39.50, allowing a tepid bounce back around the $40 mark.